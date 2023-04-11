The Colorado Springs City Council on Tuesday authorized the last resort use of eminent domain to acquire a commercial parcel Colorado Springs Utilities staff said they need to build a new $40 million substation at Austin Bluffs Parkway and Goldenrod Drive.

Jessica Davis, land resource manager for the city-owned utility, told the council the use of eminent domain is one option the city can take to acquire the property needed for the Central Bluffs Substation project.

It is the least desirable option staff had hoped not to pursue in order to build the 4-acre substation near Palmer Park that will replace three other aging substations nearby that date back to the 1960s and 1970s, she said. Utilities staff wanted the council's authorization to use eminent domain if necessary, she said.

"Eminent domain is just one tool in our toolbox and we don't use it very lightly. If it ever comes to this, we've exhausted all options," Davis said.

The council voted unanimously Tuesday to authorize the city attorney "to take all action necessary to acquire the property and to seek immediate possession of the property by a voluntary possession and use agreement, eminent domain or other appropriate proceedings," a draft resolution reads.

The city has acquired or is in contract to acquire six other properties needed for the project, Davis said. This includes three commercial properties, two residential properties and one vacant parcel. The property at 2910 Austin Bluffs Parkway, owned by JCJK Real Estate LLC, is the last remaining parcel needed for the project, she said.

"We worked with them like the rest of the property owners. We reached out to them on numerous occasions," Davis said. When the city sent the property owner an offer to purchase the land, after having the parcel appraised at a value of $1.9 million, "conversations came to a halt and that's when we decided it was time to come to council to request this," she said.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Representatives for JCJK Real Estate LLC did not attend Tuesday's meeting. The Gazette was unable to reach the company's listed registered agent, John Clarke, for comment Tuesday at three email addresses believed to be associated with him.

Utilities staff said time was of the essence in acquiring this last parcel of land so as not to delay the construction schedule. Design is slated to begin next month, and construction will begin in April 2024, according to a timeline on the project website.

Attorneys for the property owner reached out to Utilities last week to restart negotiations and said they are interested in pursuing a voluntary possession and use agreement with the city, Davis said.

The agreement would permit the city to take control of the property without first agreeing to its value. The parties would later negotiate the property value or decide it in court, a city attorney told the council.

The resolution the council passed Tuesday authorizes the city to acquire the property through a possession and use agreement or eminent domain. The council instructed Utilities staff and city attorneys to continue working with the property owner toward a voluntary agreement.

"Let's give them what they need in the toolbox, and then see where the cards play out from here," said outgoing Councilman Bill Murray, who made the motion to approve the resolution.