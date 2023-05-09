The Colorado Springs City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a salary hike for the city's next mayor.

The council approved the salary increase from $114,159 to $129,740 beginning June 6. The council passed the item on the regular consent agenda, meaning it was grouped with other routine items and approved with one vote. There was no discussion on the salary increase Tuesday, indicating a lack of controversy.

The city charter requires the mayor's salary to be adjusted every four years based on how much the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood consumer price index, which measures inflation, has risen.

"The mayor of Colorado Springs has tremendous responsibilities, and this salary is not excessive for the responsibilities of our mayor," Councilman Dave Donelson said during the council's work session on Monday, ahead of the council's formal vote Tuesday.

The mayor acts as the city's full-time chief executive, with the power to enforce laws and ordinances, create a strategic plan for the city, and submit to the City Council an annual budget.

Former Colorado Springs Mayor Steve Bach was paid $96,000 a year after he was elected in 2011, according to an unexecuted ordinance setting the mayor's 2023 salary amount. Mayor John Suthers was paid $103,370 a year when he was elected in 2015 and received a regularly scheduled pay raise to $114,159 in 2019, when he was reelected to a second term, according to the ordinance.

Suthers will leave office on June 6 after serving eight years. He cannot run again for mayor because of term limits.

Colorado Springs' May 16 mayoral runoff election will determine whether former City Councilman Wayne Williams or entrepreneur and political newcomer Yemi Mobolade will be the city's next mayor.

City Clerk Sarah Johnson's office mailed ballots for the runoff election to active, registered voters in city limits the week of April 24. Voters can return their ballots at any of the 26 secure drop-off locations throughout the city through 7 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks will not count.