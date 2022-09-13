Pioneersmuseum1.jpg

A leaking HVAC pipe on the first floor of the Pioneers Museum was repaired with blue compression seal tape. The leak resulted in a spray of hot water that soaked an area about 10 feet by 15 feet, according to museum Director Matt Mayberry. Photo Courtesy of Matt Mayberry

 Courtesy of Matt Mayberry

The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum will get a new roof and heating and air conditioning system likely early next year that will allow the staff to eventually expand exhibit space. 

"It’s a transformative project for this institution," museum Director Matt Mayberry said. 

The Colorado Springs City Council approved $2.5 million for the project Tuesday in addition to the $3 million the council set aside for the nearly 120-year-old building last year. The museum also raised about $500,000 for the project from sources outside of the city's general sales tax revenues to help cover the $6 million project, Mayberry said. 

PioneersMuseum.jpg

Buckets in the first floor hallway of the Pioneers Museum were set up to catch water leaking from the pipes near the ceiling. Photo Courtesy of Matt Mayberry

An engineering study showed that there are significant problems with the ducts installed in the museum during the 1970s that were made out of a cardboard material and have since collapsed in certain areas, cutting off air flow to parts of the building. Replacing those ducts and restoring air flow will allow the museum to open additional exhibit space to tell more stories and show more artifacts, he said. Those new exhibits will require their own separate funding, he said. 

As part of the work, crews will have to take sections of the roof off the former courthouse and so it is a good time to replace the 30-year-old roof as well, he said. Crews will also take out the old steam boiler and put in new heating units, he said. 

Reliable heating and air conditioning is key to preservation because radical swings in temperature and humidity can hurt artifacts, such as documents and Native American baskets.  

"It is essential to what we do here and our ability to make sure we can tell the story of the Pikes Peak region," Mayberry said of the system. 

The museum may temporarily close to allow the HVAC work to go faster, but Mayberry has not made a decision on that yet.

Before the pandemic, the museum was seeing more than 100,000 visitors a year and last year it saw about 66,000. He expects HVAC construction will extend the museum's pandemic recovery, but it is on a solid trajectory so far this year with visitation through August at 114% of the same period last year, he said. 

Contact the writer at mary.shinn@gazette.com or (719) 429-9264.

