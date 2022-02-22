The city's new transit center could deliver more than a place to wait for the bus, with a new parking garage and possibly office space, apartments or a hotel on the upper floors.
The transit center could be built at Nevada and Pikes Peak Avenues on a parking lot owned by Norwood Development Group, a major developer in town who will be a partner in the project.
The public-private partnership to build the new center will be a win for the city, which has long been in need of replacing the existing transit center at east Kiowa Street and north Nevada Avenue.
"I am, kind of, not believing this is happening because it’s taken so long," said Councilwoman Yolanda Avila, a long-time transit advocate who lauded the project.
"Transit is infrastructure, it’s like roads and sidewalks and bridges," she said.
The existing transit center is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, not aesthetically pleasing, and riders must walk in front of and behind busses, a safety issue, said Craig Blewitt, director of Mountain Metro Transit.
The new transit center, combined with office space, apartments or a hotel, could also be an architecturally defining for the community, Chief of Staff Jeff Greene said.
"We want to create a building that compliments the Olympic museum," he said.
The transit center portion could also be far more modern than the city's current offerings and function more like an airport terminal. The new building may also house the state's bus service, Greyhound Lines, and provide space for other options such as Uber, Lyft, electric bikes and electric scooters, Blewitt said.
Three options are in play for the private portions of the building all including retail on the ground floor. The first option would feature two office towers, the second could house an office town and a hotel, and the third envisions an office town and 250 residential units, according to the presentation to city council.
The design for the building has not started yet so officials could not provide cost estimates. As a partnership project each entity would be responsible for the portion that benefits them. Mountain Metro would be responsible for the transit portion, the city's parking enterprise would cover the new garage portion and Norwood would do the private portions of the building, Blewitt said. A plan for the current transit center also is still in the works, city officials said.
Jeff Finn, with Norwood, said that no single entity could complete the project on their own and it would allow the city to offer broader options for transportation.
"I think for downtown this will be a triple win," he said.