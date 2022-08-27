City and state documents are raising questions about the size and feasibility of an apartment complex planned for Old Colorado City.
Developers are expecting to build 56 apartments in three buildings on 2.27 acres near Uintah and north 21st streets where two single-family homes stand at the bottom of a hill.
Concerns about land stability, the number of units planned, the possible height of the project and the potential to turn an alley into access for the new apartments have been raised as part of the early stages of review.
Project partner Steve Shuttleworth said his team is open to making changes to the project, intended to expand housing options for the area, as part of the city's review process.
Some of the most notable questions on the project have been raised by the Colorado Geological Survey that found in its first review of the project that it's not clear whether the project is feasible.
"It would be prudent for the city to require additional analysis to be conducted now, with the current information to demonstrate the constructability of the concept plan," wrote Jonathan Lovekin, senior engineering geologist for the Survey.
Neighbors have also raised concerns about developers plans to cut into the toe of the hill by removing a significant amount of topsoil and put in retaining walls, in a letter from the Mirrillion Townhome Owner’s Association to the city.
"The natural topography would need to be so deeply reworked that it presents a real risk to the structural stability of all uphill neighbors," the letter stated.
The stability of the hillside is a critical concern for neighbor Scott Hiller, who lives above the proposed project in one of the townhomes and found the geotechnical analysis of the property did not mention the "evidence of landsliding" above the property, identified in a map produced by the U.S. Geological Survey.
Hiller also noted that a complete definition of bedrock in the area that can be "particularly susceptible to slope instability" was provided in the analysis. However, it is in another map produced by USGS and readily available online.
"This report is not even close to taking into account the hazards that are in the area," he said.
Hiller wants to see a complete geotechnical report so it can be properly reviewed by experts outside the area, such as the state, and ensure that homes upslope from the project do not slide.
Shuttleworth said the development team will follow the advice of technical experts and the state to ensure the project is safe.
The city also has raised questions about the size of the project, that requires a rezone from a designation that allows duplexes to high R-5, the highest-density residential zoning. The Colorado Springs City Council must approve new zoning designations.
"Staff sees the density increase from single-family to 25 units per acre as not being a gradual transition," the city wrote in its early review of the project.
The potential height of the three-story buildings is also of particular concern for neighbors, Hiller said. Shuttleworth said he would be surprised if the project reached 45 feet in height.
An alley that splits the two parcels expected to house the new development also is sparking debate. The developer expects to turn the alley into an access road for the project, but it would need to be vacated by the city first.
The townhome owner's association said turning it into a road would eliminate it as a safe walking path to Thorndale Park and Uintah Garden shopping area.
Some aspects of the project could change as it progresses through a neighborhood review, planning commission and City Council. Shuttleworth said the project team is open to the public process.
"We are happy to discuss these (issues) in a civil manner with all parties," he said.