The city of Colorado Springs seeks volunteers to serve on the Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax (LART) Citizens' Advisory Committee.

Currently the committee has two vacancies and needs to fill positions for one non-voting member from the auto rental industry and one member from the hotel/motel industry, according to a city news release. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Monday.

The LART committee advises the City Council about how to spend revenues from the Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax. Revenues from this fund are intended to enhance the regional economy, and are allocated to events and activities that promote and boost tourism.

Interested residents can fill out and submit applications through the city's website at ColoradoSprings.gov/boards. Applicants must live in city limits, unless otherwise noted, the release states.

Applications and resumes may also be emailed to Michelle Briggs at Michelle.Briggs@coloradosprings.gov, or mailed to City Council, Attention: Michelle Briggs, P.O. Box 1575, Colorado Springs, CO 80901.

The LART committee meets the second Thursday of the month at 3 p.m.