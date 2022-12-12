The Colorado Springs City Council reviewed a revised ballot question Monday to extend the sales tax for trails, open space and parks after public calls to ensure enough future money raised by the tax is protected for open space purchases.
The revised ballot question to extend a .1% sales tax would set aside a minimum of 75% of the funds in the open space category for acquisition. It would also extend the tax that generates about $9.5 million each year through 2045 and allow for greater flexibility in maintaining trails. The tax that equates to 1 cent on a $10 sale was originally passed in the 1990s and has funded the purchase of beloved parks, such as Stratton and Red Rock Canyon open spaces. It is set to expire in 2025.
Parks, Recreational and Cultural Services Director Britt Haley said the addition of a set percentage of funds for open space purchases was the safe guard that parks advocates were looking for to ensure the city can continue buying property.
"The compromises that we are making now and the work we are doing to strike the right balance is going to satisfy the concerns," she said. She also noted that open space purchases are reviewed by two city advisory boards and the mayor.
Councilmembers seemed to support the question and no one actively opposed it.
Mayor John Suthers said he was largely supportive of a protected block of funding for open space acquisitions, but he wanted to see additional flexibility around the funds used for open space stewardship. Right now those funds are set aside for land purchased with dedicated sales funds and he would like those to be used across open space land.
The question would allow for similar flexibility for trail maintenance. So if a trail crosses property donated to the city, it would still qualify for maintenance from the dedicated sales-tax funds.
Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates Executive Director Cory Sutela was among those who raised concern about a previous version of the ballot question last week, saying it could allow future funds needed for land purchases to go toward maintenance instead. Sutela said he expected open space advocates would approve of the safe guard in the new question.
"This is fundamentally the item that we have been pushing for for the last three years really," he said. He expected the whole parks community could rally around the new proposal ahead of the election.
Last year, a ballot question to extend and increase the dedicated tax failed. It faced opposition from those who didn't want to see higher taxes and those who worried funds could be directed away from open space purchases.
Councilwoman Nancy Henjum said she would like to have a conversation about long-term funding for the parks department that has seen millions in deferred maintenance.
Haley said one of her goals is tackling the deferred maintenance detailed in a 2021 study that identified about $270 million in needs.
City officials, including Suthers, have suggested increasing the lodgers and automobile rental tax, largely paid by tourists, to help fund parks.