Colorado Springs City Council weighed in on zoning changes Monday that could help reshape housing, parking and commercial development across town and how it is reviewed in the years to come.

The council is honing the document at this point ahead of final votes on it, expected in October. This is the first time in 30 years the zoning code has been rewritten and it is expected to start guiding development early next year, Planning Supervisor Morgan Hester said.

The new development rules are expected to allow for more density and flexibility in new neighborhoods. It will also introduce lighting rules and architectural standards for buildings across town for the first time, she said.

Parking requirements are also changing and have garnered the council's attention throughout the code's rewrite.

Assistant Planning Director Mike Tassi told council the city is abandoning plans to set parking lot maximums, an idea aimed at limiting seas of unused parking lots at big box stores. In previous council meetings, board members had voiced opposition to such limits, saying businesses should be allowed to determine how big to make their parking lots.

The city's current draft will allow businesses to reduce the amount of parking they provide based on other factors, such as available bus stops and bike routes. Staff also proposed reducing the number of parking spaces required, if electric vehicle charging stations are provided, a step Councilman Wayne Williams opposed because it doesn't reduce the overall demand for parking.

"Electric vehicles generally hold fewer people on average," he said.

In addition to setting standards for development, the document also guides the process for approving new development and how residents can get involved.

The draft proposes a change in the development review process that would move public hearings on rezoning property from first reading at city council to the second, said Ben Bolinger, a city attorney who advises the board regularly during their meetings. The change would prevent the council from approving a development plan and rejecting the new zoning needed for the project, he said. The situation he described happened last year when the council ended up rejecting the zoning needed for apartments at 2424 Garden of the Gods Road during a second hearing of the project, after approving the plans for the project in the first meeting. The plans only needed one vote.

The first reading, or council review of a rezoning request, would become more of a formality, Bolinger said.

"A lot of people would feel you are moving to one reading," he said.

It is a method used in Denver and other cities and works well, he said.

"I suggest this is something we seriously consider as a council," President Tom Strand said.