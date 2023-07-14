The Colorado Court of Appeals has sided with the Colorado Springs City Council, upholding the council's earlier decision to deny a developer's controversial proposed zoning change along Garden of the Gods Road.

"Because we conclude there is competent evidence in the record to support the City Council's decision that the proposed zoning change would be 'detrimental to the public interest, health, safety, convenience or general welfare,' we uphold that decision," Appellate Court Judge Karl L. Schock wrote in a judgment Thursday.

In late August 2021 the council voted 5 to 4 to deny a request from Nevada-based developer 2424 GOTG LLC to rezone a partially vacant 125-acre office complex and build up to 420 apartments and additional commercial space at 2424 Garden of the Gods Road. The council agreed with neighbors who said new residents in the area could slow an evacuation during a wildfire, among several other concerns.

Many who were opposed to the apartment project lived through the slow evacuation from Mountain Shadows in 2012, during the fatal Waldo Canyon Fire that burned 346 homes and killed two people.

Last May El Paso County District Court Judge David Prince upheld the city's decision, ruling Colorado Springs had the right to deny a rezone because emergency evacuation considerations fall within the general rubric of public health and safety the council uses to weigh a project.

The developer appealed Prince's findings with the state's second-highest court last summer, then this year submitted a revised project application with the city even as its litigation against the city was pending. Developers ultimately withdrew the revised application in March.

The appeals court's Thursday ruling "was the only appropriate decision they could actually reach, so I'm wholeheartedly in support," Bill Wysong said by phone Friday. Wysong is president of the Mountain Shadows Community Association and wildfire awareness advocacy group Westside Watch. He has led the charge against the project over the past three years.

Attorneys Steve Mulliken and Murray Weiner, representing the developers, did not immediately return The Gazette's request for comment Friday.

Mulliken and Weiner argued to the appellate court that Prince was incorrect and the city should not have considered evacuation planning in its decision because the city did not have criteria for evaluating new housing or subdivisions using evacuation metrics. Attorneys also argued the council wrongly imposed an evacuation planning requirement and allowed public comment on evacuation concerns.

The appeals court disagreed.

Citing a 1984 decision in Western Paving Construction Co. v. Jefferson County Board of County Commissioners, the appellate court found "The (Colorado Springs) City Council repeatedly tied its assessment of 2424 GOTG's application to a 'legitimate zoning objective' set forth in the applicable ordinance: preservation of public health, safety and general welfare. Three of the five councilmembers who voted to deny the application explicitly cited public health and safety as the basis for their decisions."

Concerns about wildfire evacuations "did not become an independent review criterion. Instead, they fell within the broad authority of the City Council to determine whether the zoning change would be detrimental to public health and safety. ... Thus, the record does not show that the City Council imposed a new evacuation criterion. At most, it construed its express criteria to include consideration of evacuation challenges, as one of many issues affecting the public health, safety and general welfare. We defer to that reasonable interpretation," Schock wrote.

The appeals court also found the council didn't exceed its authority by allowing public comment about evacuation concerns during one hearing on the project.

In their appeal, developers cited evidence the proposed zoning change would "result in less traffic than if the property was fully developed as currently zoned; the traffic impact study; and testimony that the area could be safely evacuated in the case of an emergency," the Court of Appeals' decision states.

Residents presented contrasting evidence, particularly by describing challenges they faced when evacuating during the Waldo Canyon fire. They said the proposed development would be located at a chokepoint for one of few routes out of the area, and adding hundreds of new residential units would "exacerbate those problems," Schock wrote.

"2424 GOTG attempts to discount all of this testimony because it was not from experts. But the testimony of 'concerned citizens' constitutes competent evidence too ... and the City Council may choose to credit such testimony even where it conflicts with that of professional planners and engineers," he said.