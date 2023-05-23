Andrew Notbohm has been named the newest director of the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management, officials announced Tuesday.

Notbohm stepped in as acting director of the regional office when his predecessor Jim Reid retired on April 1, and before that served as the organization's deputy director since April 2022, according to a joint news release from the regional emergency response authority, the city of Colorado Springs and El Paso County.

"Andrew Notbohm has been a key player in helping streamline efforts in emergency management, and I'm pleased that he will continue this important work as director of the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management," Mayor John Suthers said in the release. "Andrew has proved he is a capable leader with the skills needed to continue and improve upon the collaborative planning and response efforts for the Pikes Peak region."

In brief comments he shared with the Colorado Springs City Council on Tuesday, Notbohm said he was "excited to get to work" and was "honored" to lead the region's emergency response.

Notbohm will officially step into the role on Sunday, officials said in the release.

City and county representatives chose Notbohm for the position in a competitive interview process that included three different interview panels, according to the release. Notbohm will report to Colorado Springs Deputy Chief of Staff Ryan Trujillo and El Paso County's Deputy County Administrator Sunny Bryant.

He will oversee the regional office of emergency management's operations and will manage its emergency management training and exercise programs, the release said.

"We are confident in Andrew's ability to lead our local agencies in a collaborative regional way as we prepare for and respond to local emergencies," El Paso Board of County Commissioners Chairwoman Cami Bremer said in the release.

Before serving in the local emergency management office, Notbohm was an emergency management coordinator for and also deputy director of the Boulder Office of Emergency Management. There, he served in various response capacities during the Marshall fire, the March 2021 mass shooting at King Soopers, the 2021 Cal-Wood fire and burn scar flooding, and a 2020 cybersecurity incident in Lafayette, the release said.

Colorado Springs and El Paso County signed an intergovernmental agreement in 2019 to create and operate the joint Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management. City and county workers coordinate disaster response and recovery and conduct training exercises to ensure the city and county are prepared.