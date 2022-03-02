El Paso County commissioners approved new zoning across about 5,000 acres this week to allow a Boulder-based company to build a large solar panel array southeast of Fountain that will serve Colorado Springs Utilities, after discussing the importance of maintaining county roads.
Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez was adamant that he did not want to see the same damage to county roadways that solar company Juwi caused during its construction of the Palmer Solar Array to the west of the new proposed project. The company damaged Hanover Road and used it without authorization to make deliveries to the array, county planner Kari Parsons said.
"We were not satisfied with what happened in the Hanover region," Gonzalez said.
Brian Vickers, with Juwi assured the commissioners that the company will use a southern delivery route along Old Pueblo and Birdsall roads to avoid a similar situation. The company will then build a road to access the project site, he said.
"We believe that will help mitigate the neighbors' concerns," Vickers said.
The company was issued a stop order and had to pay a fine to repair road damage caused during the construction of the 60-megawatt Palmer Solar Array, Parsons said.
The proposed 175-megawatt Pike Solar Project will be much larger than Palmer and generate enough electricity for 55,000 homes a year, Utilities said earlier. The new solar facility will cover about 1,350 acres, including the power substation and other associated infrastructure, said Sophie Kiepe, Juwi project planner.
The array will be built around a planned Colorado Springs Utilities reservoir that is expected to be filled on a seasonal basis, a presentation to the commissioners showed. Rather than rezoning just the parcels where the solar panels will be built, the entire property was rezoned for simplicity's sake, said Utilities spokeswoman Danielle Nieves.
The project includes a 25-megawatt lithium battery installation that is the largest announced in Colorado to date, Kiepe said.
The company has worked with the Hanover Fire Protection District on a plan should a wildland fire approach the facility and threaten the battery so firefighters can have the appropriate gear and procedures to isolate the facility, Vickers said.
Utilities is expected to purchase power from the installation for 17 years. Nieves could not provide the price that Utilities has agreed to pay Juwi for power because Utilities is amending its contract with the company, she said.
In general, the price of renewables is below the price of generating power with coal, she said.
With Drake closing moved up, Colorado Springs Utilities prepares for transition from coal to natural gas
"The purpose of this project is to support the community of El Paso county in developing a locally produced affordable and renewable energy source that will interconnect on CSU's grid," Kiepe said.
The new array will also help Utilities meet its goal of cutting carbon emissions by 80% by 2030, in line with a larger statewide goal of cutting emissions.