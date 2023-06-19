Community volunteers are wanted to fill three more soon-to-be-vacant positions on the El Paso County Planning Commission.

The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is now looking for citizens to apply for two associate member positions as well a vacant regular member position on its land use and development advisory board.

The county Planning Commission, normally consisting of nine regular members and up to five associate members, is charged with reviewing applications related to development and zoning in the county and makes recommendations to the county commissioners based on compatibility with the Master Plan, which was adopted in 2021 and outlines strategies for managing growth.

All regular and associate members are volunteers and are appointed by county commissioners. Regular members serve a three-year term and associate members serve a one-year term.

Planning Commission meetings are held at 9 a.m. on the first and third Thursday of the month at the Pikes Peak Regional Building just east of Memorial Park.

The application form can be found online at https://bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer and should be emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com or faxed to 719-520-6397 by July 12.