Residents launched an effort Thursday to recall Colorado Springs City Councilmembers Wayne Williams and Stephannie Fortune.

Organizer John Pitchford said Williams' recent appearance in a public service announcement about the security of elections with Secretary of State Jena Griswold was the "tipping point" that prompted the recall effort. Williams is running for mayor of Colorado Springs in April and the group does not want to see him gain the seat given his record, Pitchford said.

"So far we are getting good response. ... I anticipate a lot of support for this movement," said Pitchford about the effort that sent out emails asking for donations and volunteers Thursday.

The public service announcement that stopped running this week was criticized for using just over $1 million in federal election assistance funds to air 15- and 30-second versions of the ads statewide for two weeks on broadcast, cable and streaming platforms, Colorado Politics previously reported. Williams, a former Republican secretary of state, appeared with Griswold in the ads aimed at promoting trust in the elections process. Griswold, a Democrat, beat Williams in the race for the statewide seat in 2018.

Williams has also faced criticism for voting to reduce the amount of parkland developers must give to the city when they build new homes and for supporting Fortune's appointment to council. Fortune moved into District 3, the southwest sector of town, late last year shortly before Richard Skorman left the seat in December. Pitchford also said Williams has improperly treated local Republican Party Chairwoman Vickie Tonkins, particularly in an effort to set up a new committee to handle finances. The local party has been embroiled in infighting for years and both Pitchford and Williams have been involved in those disputes.

Some residents were concerned about Fortune's appointment initially because of her short time in the district before she was appointed. Fortune also never met with or engaged with residents concerned about long evacuation times in the case of a wildfire, said Dana Duggan, a co-founder of Westside Watch who advocated for evacuation modeling, among other steps. Fortune, along with all the other members of council, voted for an ordinance that did not incorporate any suggestions from the neighborhood.

"She supported the city agenda over her constituents," Duggan said.

Williams criticized the recall effort, saying it would trigger an expensive special election and that it is unnecessary because the voters can have their say in the April election. Fortune's seat will be on the ballot because she was appointed to fill out Skorman's term and Williams is leaving his seat to run for mayor.

Williams also said his appearance alongside Griswold was not an endorsement of her and he asked for the ads to stop running a month before the election. The Secretary of State's Office made the decision to air the ads after the primary ended and he did not know how frequently the ads would run, he said.

He also defended Fortune's appointment, saying she has done a good job on citywide and local issues in her district. Fortune worked with neighbors on a long-term solution for the management of the Westside Community Center.

She did not immediately respond to requests for comment on this story.

Williams supported the change in parkland designation because it is in line with the standard of parkland the city currently provides and the city legally could not maintain a higher standard.

More information about the recall effort and how to get involved can be found at integritymatterscos.org.

This is a breaking story and may be updated as more information becomes available.