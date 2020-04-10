Gov. Jared Polis updated Coloradans on the coronavirus pandemic Friday in front of an under-construction "surge" hospital that he hopes remains empty.
"I hope and I wish — and the optimistic side of me thinks there's a chance — this facility won't need to be used," Polis — clad in a hardhat and flanked by those with construction vests and masks — in front of the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver.
But he expects the makeshift hospital to be neither empty nor full, serving anywhere from dozens to hundreds patients as soon as April 18.
Three hundreds workers are laboring to finish construction. Work on a similar site in Loveland is also underway, he added.
Colorado surge hospitals won't serve the sickest coronavirus patients, but those who require sub-acute care, potentially including oxygen therapy, and who aren't ready to go home, he said.
The more Coloradans stay in, the fewer beds will be filled at such facilities, he added.
As in past press conferences this week, Polis declined to offer details of what a post stay-at-home-order Colorado might look like, saying only that the virus will be with us after the order is lifted and is "likely to be part of our future until there is a vaccine" or definitive cure.
Coloradans must soon get back to work and play, he said, adding that he would like to attack the virus with a "scalpel" rather than the "mallet" that is the stay-at-home order, set to expire April 26.
Polis said he did not see a post-order scenario under which "everybody gets tested," but he does foresee "much greater testing," including nasal tests for the active virus and serological testing for antibodies that signal past infection. These things "will all increase in scale in the coming weeks, he said.
Coloradans will continue to die from the virus in May, June and July, Polis said, but the state will have the capacity to treat those who fall ill and give those who can be saved a fighting chance.
In other news:
- Polis pointed Coloradans to stayathomeco.colorado.gov in an effort to make the stay-at-home order more bearable. The website, run by the state, offers links to free wellness, education and entertainment resources.
- Charlotte Figi, a Colorado Springs girl who became the face of medical cannabis before dying at age 13 this week, likely died of coronavirus, Polis said.
