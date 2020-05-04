Gov. Jared Polis will update Coloradans today on the state's coronavirus response at a press conference at the state Capitol in Denver.
The conference, slated to begin at 1:30 p.m., will be streamed live on the governor's Facebook page. The Gazette will cover it live here.
Colorado is currently in what the governor has dubbed a "safer at home" phase under which Coloradans are asked to stay at home as much as possible. But nonessential retailers and personal service providers have been allowed to reopen with modified operations that incorporate social distancing. The governor has said the state could switch back to a "stay at home" order if the rate of new diagnoses warrants it.
So far, 16,635 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in Colorado, thought state officials have said that number could be as much as 10 times higher, due to lack of testing. Of those cases, 842 have died.
This is a developing story and will be updated.