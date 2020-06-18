Gov. Polis will provide an update on Colorado's response to COVID-19 during a news conference scheduled at 12:45 p.m. Thursday.
You can watch the news conference on the governor's Facebook page.
The average daily number of new COVID-19 cases in El Paso County has been falling since the end of May – overall a positive sign in the fight against the virus.
"It is really reassuring that we are doing well with our opening," said Dr. Robin Johnson, medical director for El Paso County Public Health.
The 14-day daily average started falling around May 31 and is now down to about 14 cases as of Tuesday. The downward trend has continued after restaurants started to reopen in the county about three weeks ago and as the state has allowed churches, gyms and other venues to open with limits on capacity. Read more here.
Overall in Colorado, 29,673 cases of coronavirus have been reported since the first case was reported in early March, including 2,001 in El Paso County, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
In the state, 5,294 have been hospitalized and 259,546 people tested, says the CDPHE. There have been 1,631 deaths among cases in Colorado, including 113 in El Paso County. Statewide deaths directly attributed to coronavirus are at 1,402.
RELATED:
PHOTOS | Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region
Where to get tested for coronavirus in the Colorado Springs area