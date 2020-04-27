Gov. Jared Polis will update Coloradans on the state's fight against the coronavirus at a Monday afternoon press conference that will be streamed live on his Facebook page.
The event is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
On Sunday, the state transitioned from Polis' "stay at home" order, issued March 25, to "safer at home," which entails vulnerable populations staying in unless absolutely necessary, all Coloradans being told to limit social interactions to the greatest extent possible, and a prohibition on gatherings of over 10 people.
The new phase, however, allows some non-essential retailers and personal-service providers like barbers to re-open in limited capacity.
As of Sunday, Colorado had 13,441 cases of coronavirus diagnosed, though state health officials have said that number could be up to 10 times higher due to a lack of testing availability. In El Paso County, 867 individuals have been diagnosed.
The state had seen nearly 700 deaths.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
