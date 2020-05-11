Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will provide an update on the state's response to COVID-19 on Monday at 1:30 p.m.
The press conference will be livestreamed on the governor's Facebook page. Stay here with The Gazette for live updates.
At Friday's briefing, Polis addressed the possibility of schools returning to in-person education this fall and restaurants reopening for dine-in by Memorial Day weekend. Some restaurants in Calhan have reopened in defiance of the governor's "safer at home," a move the governor's office condemned last week. A cafe in Castle Rock also reopened Sunday.
Polis is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump this week to lobby for federal support in bailing out Colorado's economy.