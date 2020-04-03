Colorado Gov. Polis will give an update on the state's response to the coronavirus epidemic Friday afternoon from the state's emergency operations center in Centennial.
The press conference, slated to begin at 1:30 p.m., will be streamed live on his Facebook page. The Gazette will cover it live.
On Thursday, state officials said coronavirus cases in Colorado could total four to 10 times the number reported daily by the state due to a lack of available tests.
If so, as many as 37,280 Coloradans could have the virus, based on the 3,728 diagnosed cases as of Thursday afternoon.
When asked if the state's goals of setting up thousands of hospital beds and acquiring thousands of ventilators by mid-month in preparation for a potential surge that could occur between now and July was realistic, Mike Willis, the director of the state emergency operations center, acknowledged it's a "tall order."
"We're very concerned," he said. "It's a heavy lift, and a lot of things have to come together very, very rapidly."
Most temporary surge sites are in the contract/leasing phase, and construction has not begun on any, he added.
On Wednesday Polis extended the closure of schools through the end of the month. Schools had previously been slated to resume in-person classes on April 17.
