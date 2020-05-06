- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.
Gov. Jared Polis will give an update on Colorado's response to the coronavirus in a press conference Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
Polis will hold the update in the west foyer of the state capitol, and it will be livestreamed on the governor's Facebook page. Stay here with The Gazette for live updates from the press conference.
Monday, when many businesses in the state reopened at 50% capacity under the "safer at home" phase, Polis said the state was "moving in the right direction" due to its lowering growth rate of COVID-19 cases (1.4%) and hospitalizations (0.1%).
The Committee to Unleash Prosperity, a nonprofit of economic experts, gave Polis an "A" rating for the state's response to the pandemic, according to The Wall Street Journal.