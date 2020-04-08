Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will give an update on coronavirus Wednesday afternoon from the governor's mansion.
The press conference, slated for 12:45 p.m., will be held at the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion. The Gazette will cover it live. It will also be streamed from Polis' Facebook page.
Polis announced Monday evening he was extending the statewide stay-at-home order to April 26.
According to the last updated data provided by the state, nearly 5,000 in Colorado have been diagnosed with the virus, though public health officials said last week that four to 10 times as many as announced may have the virus, due to a testing shortage. Of those, 924 had been hospitalized, and 140 had died.
