Into day two of a statewide stay-at-home order, Gov. Jared Polis is expected to give an update on the state's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic Friday afternoon.
The news conference will be aired at 2:30 p.m. on the governor's Facebook page. Click here to watch.
The order, issued Wednesday by the governor, requires residents to stay at home unless for critical activities such as grocery shopping, delivering food, outdoor activities that respect social distancing or performing work for critical industries. The order went into effect Thursday and will last until April 11, Polis said.
Click here to view the governor's full order, and here for a summary of the order.
"This is not a vacation," Polis said Friday, referring to residents driving to Colorado's mountains or hiking on narrow trails. "The more non-compliance there is, the more people that are not heeding the advice to stay at home, the longer and more severe this crisis will be."
Hospital officials were hopeful that the stay-at-home order would help "flatten the curve," a term being used to describe slowing the rate of the coronavirus infection.
Thursday, local elected leaders and health officials were grappling with ways to enforce the regulation.
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said at a news conference Thursday that "voluntary compliance" will be critical in the governor's sweeping effort to control the rise of COVID-19. Violating the order will result in warnings before tickets are issued, city officials said.
"To be clear, this stay-at-home order from the governor is not a suggestion. It's the law," Suthers said, adding: "We simply do not have the law enforcement resources to man every park, every trail, every open space, every small business in our community."
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.