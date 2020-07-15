In an effort to help Coloradans who are still struggling to pay rent during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Jared Polis extended Sunday an order to provide tenets a 30-day notice before an eviction.
The law now is 10 days before asking a judges to formally evict tenants.
The order is aimed at delaying evictions for a month as laid off and furloughed workers get back on their feet during the economic collapse caused by the pandemic and subsequent shutdowns.
Earlier this month, Colorado Politics reported that the state's Judicial Department awarded $600,000 in grants to organizations that provide eviction legal assistance to indigent clients.
Groups that receive money from the fund must use it to assist persons who earn below 200% of the federal poverty level. The state will give preference to funding organizations that provide services at no cost, as opposed to low cost. Applications are due by July 27.
The Denver Post also reported that Polis encouraged cities with restrictive occupancy limits to temporarily relax laws limiting the number of unrelated people who can share a home.
The report stated: "(Polis) said he wants to not only encourage a pause in enforcement but compel it. Many cities in Colorado — including Denver and the governor’s hometown of Boulder, where the debate over this issue is currently raging — place limits on how many unrelated people can live together, with local limits generally ranging from about three to five people."
Renters nationwide have largely been able to survive the initial months of the pandemic helped by unemployment and federal relief checks. But the extra $600 in unemployment benefits ceases at the end of July and local eviction moratoriums are expiring. There is no agreement between the White House and Congress on a second federal relief package.
More broadly, there are fewer supports in place for renters than for homeowners. And as a jump in virus cases in numerous states nationwide adds more uncertainty to the economy and job market, many who rent are facing a precarious future.
Colorado Politics and The Associated Press contributed to this report.