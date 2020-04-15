The deadly coronavirus will still be with Colorado after the stay-at-home order is lifted, Gov. Jared Polis warned Wednesday while discussing "key indicators" that would shape the state's future social distancing guidelines.

The order, scheduled to expire April 26, has been economically and psychologically "devastating" to Coloradans, the governor said during a news conference. He added that the transition after the order lifts will be gradual and still require social distancing measures for months to come.

Health officials have advised keeping at least 6 feet away from other people and have banned large gatherings as a way to maintain social distancing. The virus spreads quickly when people are in close contact.

As of Wednesday, 357 Coloradans have died from the coronavirus — nearly double the number one week ago — according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. More than 8,200 people have tested positive for the disease and 1,636 have been hospitalized, the data show. In El Paso County, 43 people have died and 668 have tested positive.

In the past week, the number of positive cases in the state has risen by more than 2,500, but public health officials in El Paso County say the number of daily cases being reported has decreased, potentially "flattening the curve" of infections.

Polis announced at the news conference that 90% of Colorado hospitals have filed discharge data with the state, which will help health officials plan for hospital capacity measures, he said.

A statement from the Colorado Hospital Association on Wednesday reported more than 500 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals between Sunday and Tuesday.

“This is critical data that will continue to inform the decisions we are making at the state level for how to best respond to COVID-19,” Polis said in the statement. “I applaud the hospitals for disclosing this information. This is very useful data that informs our planning around how many hospital beds are needed and increases our knowledge of the trajectory of the virus in Colorado."

In the next week, state officials will be weighing "countless decisions" based on new data that will determine the level of social distancing required to "suppress the virus," Polis said. The state is now in the "urgent" phase, the governor said, which involves understanding the virus' spread, expanding testing and tracing capabilities, and expanding health care capacities.

"As we reopen our state, things are going to work differently than they did before," Polis said. "We need to really implement and enshrine some of these social distancing measures in the way we live, the way we do business, the way we work, the way we play, for a matter of months."

He suggested workers continue telecommuting if possible and employers stagger shifts to help maintain social distancing when businesses reopen.

"I think a good thing for every business to think about is how can we maximize social distancing ..." Polis said. "It's about how you can maximize productivity, support yourselves and get back to as close to normal business as you can."

Suppressing the virus will require "robust containment," including expanding contact tracing, increasing epidemiology staff and expanding isolation support services, Polis said.

Based on a new model, if the stay-at-home order achieved an 80% increase in social distancing, Colorado could soon see the coronavirus "plateau," the governor said. If the measures have meant only 70% social distancing, the state will "have to do even more to contain the virus in Colorado," he said.

The data will be used to "make these decisions about when and how we can allow people the maximum amount of ability to support themselves in economic activity without piling up the death toll ..." Polis said. "We don't know whether this is yet a plateau or whether we're starting to make progress in decreasing the rate of infection and see a downward trend of new cases each day."

Scientists have said generating a coronavirus vaccine could take between a year and 18 months, Polis said.

"Until Colorado builds immunity ... or until scientists are able to deliver a truly effective clinical treatment, the state will need to: Implement social distancing measures in an economically and psychologically sustainable manner, ensure the capacity to care for those who are ill without sacrificing the quality of care and increase efforts to prevent infection in vulnerable Coloradans," according to a statement from the governor's office.

In other news Wednesday:

• Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers released a statement asking residents to comply with the temporary closure of the Manitou Incline.

“We have been made aware of enforcement issues in regard to the City of Manitou’s decision to close the Manitou Incline," according to the statement. "While the City of Colorado Springs manages the Incline, the bottom portion of the Incline is within the jurisdiction of the City of Manitou and subject to any emergency orders it may issue. ... They have the legal authority to do so, and the City of Colorado Springs encourages all residents to comply with Manitou’s temporary emergency order.”

• Two inmates at the Sterling Correctional Facility have tested positive for the coronavirus, a statement from the Colorado Department of Corrections reported.

The inmates were housed in the same unit, and will be screened and quarantined while receiving medical care, according to the statement. Any staff who were in close contact with the inmates have been placed on administrative leave, officials said.

“As a Department we have been preparing to respond to this exact type situation,” said the department's Executive Director, Dean Williams. “We are continuing to use every tool at our disposal to keep it out of the prisons when and where we can, closely contain the virus when it does manage to get behind the walls, and to increase our margins and social distancing within the prison through appropriate and safe prison population reduction. The health and safety of our staff and inmates is our top priority.”

