Virus Outbreak Colorado

Colorado Governor Jared Polis enters a news conference to update the state's efforts in battling the spread of the new coronavirus in the governor's mansion Monday, April 13, 2020, in Denver. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to give an update to the state's coronavirus response at a daily briefing Wednesday afternoon, a news release from the governor's office said. 

Polis will be addressing media at 2 p.m. from the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion in Denver, the statement said.

Click here to watch the live-stream via Polis' Facebook page. 

The briefings have become a regularly scheduled event from the governor since COVID-19 was first detected in Colorado last month. In recent news conferences, Polis announced the extension of the statewide stay-at-home order and urged Coloradans to wear homemade face masks when outside.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

RELATED:

Contact Liz Henderson, 719-476-1623

Twitter: @GazetteLiz

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Liz is a multimedia journalist who joined the Gazette staff in 2019.

Load comments