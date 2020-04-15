Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to give an update to the state's coronavirus response at a daily briefing Wednesday afternoon, a news release from the governor's office said.

Polis will be addressing media at 2 p.m. from the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion in Denver, the statement said.

Click here to watch the live-stream via Polis' Facebook page.

The briefings have become a regularly scheduled event from the governor since COVID-19 was first detected in Colorado last month. In recent news conferences, Polis announced the extension of the statewide stay-at-home order and urged Coloradans to wear homemade face masks when outside.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

