Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to provide updates on the state's response to the coronavirus at a daily briefing Friday, a statement from the governor's office said.

The news conference, scheduled for 4 p.m., will be held in Denver at the Boettcher Mansion.

Click here to watch the briefing live via Polis' Facebook page.

The governor has held daily briefings since the coronavirus was first detected in Colorado last month. In previous ones, Polis issued the statewide stay-at-home order and asked Coloradans to wear homemade face masks when they leave home.

The stay-at-home order is set to expire April 26, but, earlier this week, Polis and public health officials have said that more "robust containment" measures still need to be taken before the state can reopen.

While it appears the number of coronavirus cases in Colorado have "plateaued," the governor said, the next week will be "critical" in determining what level of social distancing measures will be needed after the order lifts.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated as more information becomes available.

