Gov. Jared Polis said Monday El Paso County, which has more coronavirus deaths than any other county in Colorado, needs to better adhere to the statewide stay-at-home order, but local officials fired back and pointed to the county's lower rate of illness compared with Denver.
"We want to make sure we see greater support for compliance for staying at home in El Paso County," Polis said during a news conference when asked about the county's number of deaths. Eleven people have died from the virus in El Paso County as of Monday; the second-highest number is Weld County with 10 deaths.
Polis also cited attendance of a coronavirus-positive woman at bridge tournaments in Colorado Springs from late February through early March as a factor in the county's death count. The woman subsequently died -- the state's first death from the virus. Three additional deaths in El Paso County have been linked to the bridge club, said Dr. Leon Kelly, deputy medical director for El Paso County Public Health.
The most recent four deaths in Colorado Springs included a man in his 70s who died March 17, and three men in their 70s and 80s who died on Saturday, said Michelle Hewitt a public information officer El Paso County Public Health. One of the men who died on Saturday was associated with the bridge club and one was associated with Laurel Manor Care Center, a nursing home that had an outbreak of coronavirus, she said.
- MAP: Coronavirus cases in Colorado
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and health officials challenged Polis's characterization of the county's participation in the stay-at-home order.
"Every indication is that the level of compliance with the governor's orders has been very high and I simply disagree with his assertion," Suthers said in a written statement Monday.
Much of the early exposure to the virus in Colorado Springs at the bridge club happened before social distancing orders were in place, Kelly said Monday.
"These deaths are not related to a defiance of anything that anybody is asking currently," he said.
The bridge club exposure among many elderly residents at risk of complications from the virus was a worst case scenario, Kelly said. It was also compounded by a large choir practice attended by bridge club players, he said.
County epidemiologists traced the contacts of the bridge club players and have notified 300 residents of their exposure and advised them of precautions, Kelly said. Work to notify residents of their exposure through bridge club players or residents they had contact with is continuing, he said.
"The efforts of our epidemiologists have undoubtedly saved countless lives," he said.
County staff have yet to identify how the woman who attended the bridge tournament was exposed to the virus, Kelly said. She had not traveled recently, so she caught it from someone in the community, he said.
Kelly said he expects El Paso County's number of coronavirus cases to stay high because it is a populous county home to more than 700,000 people. But the overall rate of coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the county is far lower than Denver County, the largest in the state, he said. El Paso County has 34 cases per 100,000 people while Denver County has 65 cases per 100,000, state data shows.
"El Paso County is doing quite well," Kelly said.
Statewide, the total diagnoses of COVID-19, the disease caused by the fast-spreading virus, have reached 2,627, up from 2,307 cases Sunday, Polis said. Total deaths are now at 51, up from 47 Sunday.
The closure of bars and restaurants, and Denver Public Schools' shutdown earlier this month appear to be slowing the virus's spread, Polis said. At its peak, the rate of positive tests was doubling every one and a half to two days. That has slowed to a doubling of positive tests every five days, he said.
"It it still an extremely contagious virus, which shows why just closing bars and restaurants wasn't enough," Polis said, reiterating the reason for his issuing a statewide stay-at-home order on Wednesday.
The spread's slowing will "buy us a little more time, but we really have to drive that further," he said. "The more we can stay at home, the more effective these measures will be, and the sooner we can return to being able to support ourselves and earn a paycheck."
The effect of the order on the virus' curve should be visible next week, and the effect of the closure of schools statewide as early as Saturday, he added.
Once the order is lifted, "the new world won't look exactly like the old world," Polis cautioned, saying that whether the order is lifted on April 11 as originally expected or April 30, life won't immediately return to normal.
He also said K-12 schools resuming in-person classes this school year was "very unlikely."
The state has seen a 60% reduction in road traffic from four weeks ago, a drop Polis called "significant." But he said traffic isn't a perfect proxy for social activity and cautioned that the dip in movement is insufficient.
He asked Coloradans to enjoy outdoor time in their neighborhoods but to go no further.
"The mountains, trails are going to be there for millennia, they're going to be there long after you're here," he said. "Let's recreate in our neighborhoods." Crowding on trails and popular recreation areas has led to concerns about leaving open space open during the pandemic crisis.
The federal disaster declaration for Colorado approved by President Donald Trump this past weekend will serve as a "prerequisite to greater emergency assistance," Polis said, adding that he spoke with both the president and vice president Monday morning.
"Most of us are going to get through this just fine, though most of us won't be strangers to loss," Polis said.
Dr. Marc Moss, director of pulmonology at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, joined Polis at the news conference, saying his hospital was caring for an "unprecedented number of critically ill patients." As of Monday morning, the hospital had 72 coronavirus patients, 37 of whom were critically ill, and 33 of whom were on mechanical ventilators. The patients are, on average, in their 40s and 50s, some as young as 19. Many had no underlying health issues, he said.
Colorado is beginning to see health care providers test positive for the virus, Moss said, adding that more than 50 Italian doctors have died caring for coronavirus patients.
A coronavirus testing site will open to first responders and health care workers from across the region Tuesday in Colorado Springs to help ensure front line workers aren’t spreading the virus.
The U.S. Public Health Service testing site at South Parkside Drive and KidsKare Point in Colorado Springs is to be staffed by UCHealth employees who will take samples from health care workers and first responders, UCHealth spokeswoman Cary Vogrin said. The samples will be processed by private labs.
“Any such drive-through testing site aids us in testing a high number of people without driving them into emergency departments,” Vogrin said in a written statement. “That prevents overburdening areas that need to be focused on emergency care, while limiting the possibility of spreading the infection to vulnerable, sick people.”
The city of Colorado Springs is bracing for economic fallout from the virus that could equate to $20 million shortfall in revenue than was budgeted for 2020, city spokeswoman Jamie Fabos said.
The city has implemented a hiring freeze, banned city employee travel, deferred purchases and expects to delay some capital improvement projects that have not started, Fabos said. Each department has also been required to submit a budget cutting 20% of its operating expenses, she said.
City Councilman Don Knight said it is impossible to have a sense of budget shortfalls until mid-May when sales taxes for March come in, but Suthers is taking prudent steps.
"We are not sitting on our hands waiting until the middle of May," he said.
Gazette reporter Leslie James contributed to this report.
- LlST: What's open, what's closed
- MAP: Coronavirus cases in Colorado