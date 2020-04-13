Gov. Jared Polis will provide a COVID-19 update and respond to questions from the media at 12:15 p.m. Monday. A livestream will run on Polis' Facebook page.
The number of reported deaths in Colorado rose from 274 on Saturday to 290 on Sunday. The number of reported Cases rose to 7,303. See more of the numbers here.
- "Not everybody who contracts this virus is going to make it, but we want to give every Coloradan a fighting chance. We want to make sure there's a bed and oxygen there," Polis said.
- Deaths could be in the thousands had Colorado failed to act early, Polis said.
- Colorado identified our first case about a month and five or six days ago, Polis said, adding there were likely people already in the state with it at that time. "There were already people catching it at that point."
- "Three hundreds [deaths] is a reflection point. Each death is a tragedy," Polis said. "Because we acted quickly, because we acted boldly, because Coloradans are doing a good job of staying at home, we have just over 300 deaths. It is what it is." He called the deaths a "tragic indication of success" and said "there are still many difficult days ahead."
- Overall we're "doing fine" when it comes to hospital capacity, Polis said. Non-covid traffic to hospitals is down due to the halting of elective procedures like knee replacements and surgery. There are also fewer car crashes and less spread of the flu, boosting hospital capacity he said.
- Polis on why covid is disproportional impacting communities of color: "We have seen even greater disparity in Louisiana. Scientists will comment on what the meaning is. It could be a proxy for economic disparities. It could be a proxy for health."
- "There's no question we have community spread of the virus," Polis said.
- Site-specific outbreaks will likely continue, Polis said. Instead of the entire state quarantining, the site would be quarantined for as short of a time as possible, he said, avoiding mass economic devastation.
- There's no evidence that there's risk to consumers who have purchased JBS meat products, Polis said.
- "A few days before the 26th" details will be released about life after the end of a the stay-at-home order. Social distancing will need to continue, he said.
- "We really are starting to see the trajectory of that," Polis said of the stay-at-home order.
- "We're blessed to have very cold, snowy, rain weather now," so hopefully people stay in, Polis said.
- "Colorado so far, because of your saying at home, we are seeing a leveling off of people admitted to hospitals, of deaths, but we still have difficult days ahead. The more of a leveling off we see, the more ... ambitious the timetable will be ... and reopen, as is the goal, as quickly as we possibly can."
- The better job we do staying at home, the shorter the stay-at-home order will be, Polis reiterated.
- "I know Colorado can do better than this plain white mask," he said.
- The state has launched Coloradofacecontest.org. Kids across the state are challenged to create their own design, he said. Kids can design their masks with emojis, favorite characters, school mascots. In the future he hopes to show and wear masks designed by Colorado kids, he said. "Let's try to the do best we can with it and address the fears people have around it by trying to make it as fun as possible." Some of the designs will be printed on real face masks produced by Colorado companies that will be manufactured on a mass scale and donated to this effort, Polis said.
- "This cultural shift isn't easy. It means change. ... We wanted to create a conversation around art and creativity and talk to children and others about difficult subjects and emotions," Polis said. He recommends families design masks as a family.
- The Colorado National Guard will provide logistical support for testing so JBS can resume business as soon as possible.
- An outbreak at a plant in Weld County (JBS) potentially threatens food security, Polis said. The company is closing the plant for a period of time and will be communicating details about a plant-wide quarantine. The plant will be sanitized. Mass testing and containment are the paths forward to bringing the plant back online.
- Race and ethnicity of those with coronavirus will begin to be reported. Soon hospital discharges will be reported, he said.
- There are now more than 7,600 cases of coronavirus diagnosed in Colorado, and deaths are now at 304, Polis said.