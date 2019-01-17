Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday issued an executive order aimed at putting more electric and zero-emission vehicles on the state's roads.
Citing his pledge to fight climate change by moving the state toward an all-renewable electric power by 2040, Polis said the order will make it easier for residents to adopt electric vehicles while saving consumers money and providing widespread public health benefits.
"The time is now," Polis said after arriving at a press conference in Denver's Lower Downtown neighborhood in an electric car and plugging it in to a charging station.
The order signed by Polis — the first in the Democrat's 10-day-old administration — creates a working group among state agencies to support electric vehicles and directs the Colorado Department of Transportation to come up with a program promoting the vehicles.
It also directs the state to spend proceeds from a $70 million settlement with Volkswagen over emission fraud on building infrastructure to support electric vehicles, including charging stations and public transit.
