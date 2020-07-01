Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado health officials outlined criteria Tuesday that will allow counties where the coronavirus is controlled to transition to the stepped-down "protect our neighbors" phase — where they'll remain until the is a vaccine or cure — as early as next week.
Polis and health officials spoke during a Tuesday press conference, when it was announced that bars and nightclubs won't be allowed to operate in Colorado in July. The orders reversed a mid-June decision allowing them to re-open with modifications.
For a county to move to the "protect our neighbors" phase, low virus prevalence, healthcare capacity to handle a surge, and strong public health capacity are required, Polis said, adding that he expects some counties will qualify as soon as early July.
In counties that qualify for the loosest phase, bars and restaurants could reopen, as all activities will be allowed at 50% capacity with a maximum of 500 people, whichever is smaller.
Over the past few days, Florida, Arizona, Texas and California have closed newly re-opened bars, shut beaches, rolled back restaurant capacity and put limits on crowd size at pools to try to reverse the rapid infection increase in those states.
Polis' updates came the same day as the nation's leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said at a U.S. Senate hearing coronavirus cases could grow to 100,000 a day in the U.S. if Americans don’t start following public health recommendations.
"Our country, and the world, has not yet figured out, in the pandemic, how to do bars and nightclubs safely," Polis said, adding that allowing both types of establishments to remain open is "too big of a risk" to opening schools this fall. Doing so could also threaten allowing gyms, pools, and restaurants to remain open with health-protecting modifications, he said.
Bars and nightclubs must close in the next 48 hours, when a new public health order is issued, and the closures will remain in effect for 30 days. Bars that have taken steps to re-open as restaurants may continue functioning as such, so long as parties are spaced six feet apart, with no mingling. Regional variances granted by the state will not be affected, and bars that are open under such variances may remain open, he said.
In other coronavirus news:
- To protect public health, the state needs 80-85% of residents to wear masks, about the rate it's at now, Polis said.
- The state has recovered 20% of the jobs it lost in March and April. The unemployment rate is 10.2%, and while lower than the rest of the country, is still "unacceptable," he said.
- Deaths among Colorado coroanvirus cases totaled 1,690 as of Tuesday, with 1,520 of those directly attributable to the virus, according to updated numbers released by the state health department.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.