Colorado Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags to be lowered at half-staff on all public buildings statewide from sunrise Monday morning until sunset on Nov. 26 to honor and remember victims. Polis said his administration will also be flying the Pride flag at the state Capitol for the next five days.

Polis, who is gay, called the shooting "horrific, sickening, and devastating."

"My heart breaks for the family and friends of those lost, injured, and traumatized in this horrific shooting," he said. "We are eternally grateful for the brave individuals who blocked the gunman, likely saving lives in the process and for the first responders who responded swiftly to this horrific shooting. Colorado stands with our LGTBQ community and everyone impacted by this tragedy as we mourn together.”

Anderson Lee Aldrich, the man suspected in the fatal shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs late Saturday night that left five dead and dozens injured, is facing 10 arrest-only charges relating to the shooting, according to court records.

Court records show that Aldrich, 22, is facing five arrest-only counts of first-degree murder and five arrest-only counts of bias-motivated crimes causing bodily injury, a class-5 felony, for an offense dated Nov. 19, 2022, the same day as the shootings at the popular LGBTQ+ nightclub at 3430 N. Academy Blvd.

The charges filed against Aldrich are subject to change, and additional charges may be added, prior to his first appearance in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court. Aldrich is currently hospitalized and thus, no court dates have been set.

Aldrich is suspected of shooting 30 people just prior to midnight Saturday.