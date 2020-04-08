Colorado has about 500 more ventilators than it did when the state's coronavirus crisis began, and "we only hope that Coloradans are staying home enough that that will be enough," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said at a Wednesday press conference.
Deaths in the state are at 193, up from the 179 announced yesterday, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Additionally, 1,162 are hospitalized, up from 1,079 yesterday.
A slowdown in the rate of increase of diagnoses has been observed, but it will take a few days to fully see the impact of the stay-at-home order, enacted March 26, Polis said. The next week will be critical when it comes to gauging the trajectory of the virus, he added.
The governor offered few details of what life in Colorado might look like when the order lifts, saying that additional information would be provided ahead of April 26 or later, if the order is extended.
Coronavirus testing and temperature checks will be performed on a much larger scale, he said, adding, "The (COVID-19) virus will still be with us on April 26."
In other news from the press conference:
- When asked about his thoughts on the Air Force Academy's decision to hold an in-person, socially distanced graduation ceremony later this month, Polis said, "We all want these rights of passage, especially for our Air Force cadets who work so hard at the academy. It's important to have meaning in these rite of passage."
- A quarter to a half of all those with coronavius don't have symptoms or a fever, Gov. Jared Polis said at a Wednesday press conference at which he speculated there were 10,000-30,000 people with the virus in the state.
- If anybody is suffering from domestic abuse during this time, they should leave their home, even under the stay-at-home order, Polis said.
- There will be no Easter egg hunt at the governor's mansion this year for children of deployed troops, Polis said, adding that his children will enjoy an egg hunt at home.
- Drive-up religious services are allowed this weekend but need to be coordinated with county health. "It's not for every church," Poils said, adding that streaming technology might better serve many congregants.