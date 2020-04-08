Colorado has about 500 more ventilators than it did when the state’s coronavirus crisis began, and “we only hope that Coloradans are staying home enough that that will be enough,” Gov. Jared Polis said at a Wednesday news conference.
His assessment came as the number of El Paso County residents getting the virus and requiring hospitalization began to slow, according to the state health department.
Deaths in the state were at 193 Wednesday, up from 179 reported Tuesday, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Additionally, 1,162 people have been hospitalized.
At least 30 people in El Paso County have died from the coronavirus and at least 472 have tested positive for the disease, according to the state health department. Statewide, there were 5,655 cases reported as of Wednesday. Nearly 30,000 people have been tested.
But elected state and health officials have continually warned that the state’s data lags because of a shortage in tests and the virus’ lengthy incubation period.
Polis said thousands of Coloradans who haven’t been tested probably have the disease, and as many as half who tested positive for the coronavirus didn’t show symptoms or have a fever.
The upcoming week will be critical in gauging the virus’ trajectory, he added.
In El Paso County, health officials have reported a drop in the daily number of hospitalizations and positive cases, Dr. Leon Kelly, deputy medical director with El Paso County Public Health, said Tuesday.
Daily hospitalizations dropped to three Sunday from 12 on March 31, data from the county health department shows. The number of daily positive cases has also dropped, to 12 as of Monday from 33 on April 2, Kelly said.
Polis offered few details of what life in Colorado might look like when the stay-at-home order is lifted, saying that additional information would be provided ahead of April 26 or later, if the order is extended.
Coronavirus testing and temperature checks will be performed on a much larger scale, he said, adding, “The virus will still be with us on April 26.”
In other news Wednesday:
• Colorado Springs City Council members informally agreed in a conference call to suspend their travel for the foreseeable future as the city braces for an unknown budget shortfall.
The revenue shortfall could be upward of $20 million. But the city won’t start seeing lower tax returns until May or over the summer months, Councilman David Geislinger said.
The city has suspended staff travel, implemented a hiring freeze, and deferred nonessential purchases, among other measures.
“We are doing some extreme belt-tightening measures here across the entire city,” Jeff Greene, the mayor’s chief of staff, told the council.
Most of the council members also agreed that they should start voting on land-use decisions again, such as rezoning, as soon as possible to help support businesses.
In late March, the council suspended land-use decisions through April 20 to encourage social distancing. The city did have a method for residents to call in to participate in land-use discussions.
The council now expects to have a system set up for public participation in late April and to start voting on land-use matters potentially on April 28.
“With everything at a standstill. … We shouldn’t make things more difficult to accomplish; we should make them easier,” Councilwoman Jill Gaebler said
• There will be no Easter egg hunt at the governor’s mansion this year for children of deployed troops, Gov. Jared Polis said, adding that his children will enjoy an egg hunt at home.
Drive-up religious services are allowed this weekend but need to be coordinated with county health. “It’s not for every church,” Polis said, adding that streaming technology might better serve many congregants.
• A Colorado Department of Corrections inmate has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, officials said Wednesday.
The prisoner, who was transferred from Denver City Jail to Buena Vista Correctional Complex, was quarantined with a cellmate since arriving March 26, a release stated. The cellmate will continue to be monitored by medical staff.
Per protocol, any inmate arriving from jail is screened and quarantined, the release said. The inmate did not go into general population or out into the facility, officials said.
• Colorado’s Unified Command Center completed leases on two large-scale facilities to serve as alternate care sites if a possible surge in coronavirus cases overwhelms hospitals, a department statement said Wednesday.
The Colorado Convention Center in Denver and The Ranch Larimer County Fairgrounds Complex in Loveland would take patients from hospitals or health care facilities if an expected surge in COVID-19 patients creates demand for intensive care units and acute care treatment, the statement said. The sites are not open to the public for medical care or diagnosis.
The Army Corps of Engineers will begin construction on the sites Friday.
The state also expects to sign leases at three more alternate care sites by the end of the week: St. Anthony North in Westminster, St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo and Western Slope Memory Care in Grand Junction.
• This year’s MeadowGrass Music Festival, scheduled for May 22-24 at La Foret Conference and Retreat Center north of Colorado Springs, has been canceled because of bans on large gatherings while coronavirus is still spreading. Organizers set the next festival for May 28-31, 2021. Tickets purchased for this year’s festival will be honored next year. Of the 22 bands scheduled to perform this year, 17 committed to perform next year.
• The 36th annual Colorado College Summer Music Festival June 7-27 has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
• The Royal Gorge Bridge and Park is temporarily closed, but its Easter sunrise service will go on virtually this weekend.
The online service — showing the beautiful sunrise over Royal Gorge — will start at 6:30 a.m. Sunday on facebook.com/RoyalGorgeBridge.
Colorado Politics reporter Marianne Goodland, Gazette religion correspondent Steve Rabey and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
