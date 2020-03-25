Colorado joined nearly half the nation Wednesday afternoon in ordering residents to remain inside their homes for non-essential activities in the face of steadily rising coronavirus cases and deaths across the United States.
Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide stay-at-home order beginning Thursday until April 11 in response to COVID-19. The mandatory order means Coloradans will have to stay at home unless they are engaging in activities "critical to their health and safety, or to the health and safety of their family or household members, or to go to or return from critical work."
"Americans have been called on to serve our country time and time again. You have a chance to be a hero ... and to save thousands of lives by staying home," Polis said. "Now is not the time to die and we will not let it happen on our watch."
Polis has not elaborated how his order will be enforced, but an accompanying memo said those who don't obey could face criminal sanctions.
The virus death toll in Colorado rose to 19 Wednesday, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The total number of cases statewide rose to 1,086 — 122 in El Paso County.
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said his office had not yet received a copy of the stay-at-home order and it was not clear to him how many more people would need to stay home over and above residents already doing so.
“It sends a little more serious message,” Suthers said.
He also wasn’t sure what role Colorado Springs police would have in enforcing the order.
“I simply cannot see Colorado Springs police standing in grocery stores keeping people apart,” he said.
According to the order, essential activities include: grocery shopping for food or necessities, including pet food; delivering food services or supplies to others; engaging in outdoor activities that respect social distancing; performing work for critical industries; caring for a family member or vulnerable person or seeking medical care. Critical industries included healthcare, utilities, media and manufacturing businesses.
At Wednesday's news conference, Polis asked cites for a monthlong moratorium on plastic bag fees, saying that using plastic bags will help further reduce the spread of the virus.
The state's supply of ventilators for coronavirus patients is still short, Polis said, and the latest delivery from the strategic national stockpile had none. He called on manufacturers and others to produce and acquire ventilators to help Colorado hospitals.
• The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said Wednesday it will be distributing critical resources from the second allotment received from the Strategic National Stockpile.
The Stockpile is the country's largest supply of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies to be used in a public health emergency, the statement said. Thousands of N95 face masks, surgical masks, face shields, surgical gowns and gloves were scheduled to be distributed across Colorado.
Determining the distribution of the much-needed medical supplies will be based on county population, age demographics, the number of nursing homes and assisted living centers, and whether the county has previously received supplies, the state department said.
• A civilian worker at the Air Force Academy tested positive for the coronavirus, school spokeswoman, Maureen Welch, said in an email Wednesday. The employee was with the 10th Air Base Wing and was being treated at a Colorado Springs hospital, she said.
"Other Academy personnel with contact with the individual have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and take appropriate actions if they develop symptoms," Welch wrote. "There is no evidence of any direct or indirect contact with cadets."
The base declared a public health emergency Monday.
• The ACLU of Colorado, the Colorado State Public Defender’s Office and other groups issued a joint statement again raising alarms over the potential for the deadly virus to circulate among jails and prisons, where 35,000 people are incarcerated.
“The virus knows no geographic boundaries,” the statement said. The groups have warned that guards, officers and the public are likewise in danger as inmates cycle in and out of jails and penal institutions.
Wednesday’s statement comes a day after Gov. Jared Polis issued a six-page guidance calling on law enforcement agencies to consider issuing court summonses to low-level offenders instead of jailing them. Polis also called on jails and prisons to prevent gatherings of more than 10 inmates at a time, wherever possible.
The Colorado Department of Corrections has tested 9 inmates suspected of carrying the disease. Six were negative and three other tests are pending, prisons spokeswoman Annie Skinner said Wednesday.
At a meeting of the El Paso County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, Sheriff Bill Elder said new bookings were down from 100 per day to roughly 30 per day.
• El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder told the county commissioners Wednesday he was no longer enforcing evictions, a step that will keep residents in their homes while they are out of work.
“During such a critical and crisis time, the last thing we need to do is to make the situation worse by having people under the threat of homelessness,” said Lee Patke, executive director of Greccio Housing, which manages 500 affordable housing units.
Not enforcing evictions ensures that residents have a chance to receive the federal assistance checks heading for approval by federal lawmakers Wednesday, he said.
However, the legal process required to evict residents will continue, so residents could still receive official notice if their rent or mortage is late, he said
• The El Paso County Board of Health approved $500,000 Wednesday in emergency spending to help fund additional public health staff, overtime, supplies and other costs related to combating the coronavirus.
“It was a really big step today and one we were prepared to make,” said El Paso County Commissioner Cami Bremer, a member of the board. The funding was set aside two years ago to cover a public health emergency.
The funding for additional staff will help “fortify” the public health team and protect their health, said Public Health Director Susan Wheelan.
Some El Paso County public health staff have been working seven days a week since early March and that is not sustainable because she expects the response to coronavirus to take time, she said.
“It’s not a flash, bang, boom, like a fire or a flood,” she said.
Wheelan said she is interested in hiring three additional epidemiologists, although that might be tough, she said.
The health department reassigned staff to help respond to coronavirus and death investigators from the coroner’s office have also been brought in to help with coronavirus, Wheelan said.
In the long term, Bremer said the $500,000 will likely be a “drop in a bucket” compared to all the county spending that the crisis will require.
Colorado Politics' Marianne Goodland and The Gazette's Lance Benzel and Mary Shinn contributed to this report.