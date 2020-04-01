Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic's effects on the state at the Emergency Operations Center in Centennial on Wednesday afternoon.
The press conference is expected to start at 1 p.m.
As of Tuesday, cases in the state numbered 2,966, with 590 hospitalized 69 deaths, according to the state health department.
At a Tuesday press conference, state health officials said there is an ongoing "significant effort" to identify sites for and prepare temporary hospitals throughout Colorado in anticipation of a potential coronavirus surge.
Potential sites include the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland and other facilities across the state, Mike Willis, director for the State Emergency Operations Center, said at a morning press conference.
Based on modeling, Colorado must acquire an additional 5,000 ICU beds and procure an additional 7,000 ventilators to handle a potential peak in diagnoses, said Scott Bookman, incident commander for the state's coronavirus response team.
The state is not considering closing the borders at this point, Willis said.
When asked why El Paso County's coronavirus death toll -- 13 now, but 11 at the time -- was the highest in the state, Polis said that county residents need to do a better job of complying with his stay-at-home order.
