Colorado Gov. Jared Polis gave an update to the state's coronavirus response at a daily briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Polis addressed media at 2 p.m. from the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion in Denver.

The briefings have become a regularly scheduled event from the governor since COVID-19 was first detected in Colorado last month. In recent news conferences, Polis announced the extension of the statewide stay-at-home order and urged Coloradans to wear homemade face masks when outside.

Here's what the governor addressed Wednesday:

- Polis thanked the government of Taiwan for recently donating 100,000 medical masks to Colorado.

"These masks are critical in protecting our doctors, our nurses, our medical workers, as we fight COVID-19 across the state," the governor said in a video shared via Twitter. "Through this donation, Taiwan is again demonstrating friendship and dedication to Colorado and the United States."

- Polis gave an update on how many new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Colorado. There have been 348 deaths reported as of Wednesday, he said, and more than 1,600 hospitalizations.

"We mourn along with the families of the loved ones of those who've tragically lost their life in this pandemic," Polis said.

- The governor addressed a new epidemiological model with estimates of achieved social distancing.

If the state succeeds in socially distancing daily life by 70-80%, the governor said, the rate of coronavirus cases could "plateau."

"Coloradans have done thus far a really good job of staying at home ..." the governor said. "As we reopen our state, things are going to work differently than they did before."

- Polis addressed what Colorado may look like once the state begins to "reopen."

"We know that these severe restrictions right now ... are not sustainable over time," he said. "These measures that across the country are being taken are putting too much pressure on all of us to be sustainable and put too much pressure on our commerce, on our movement, on our social activity."

He added that the "virus will be part of our lives and we'll have to learn to live with it" until a vaccine is found. Scientists have said a vaccine could take between one year to 18 months, Polis said.

- Colorado is in an "urgent phase" right now, the governor said.

Before the state can move into a stage of stabilization and then recovery, the community must suppress the virus' growth and understand the true picture of its spread, Polis said.

He warned that the state will be in a "stabilization" phase for "a while."

- Within the next five days, Polis said, the state will be working to gather data on how the stay-at-home order helped to "suppress the virus."

This week, "countless decisions" based on data will help state leaders decide what level of social distancing will be required to keep the virus at bay when regular life is restored, he said.

The governor added that in order to increase testing and containment, the state would need to use "robust containment," which included expanding contact tracing, increasing epidemiology staff and expanding isolation support services.

- Colorado will be creating an "action plan" for responding to outbreaks at non-hospital health care facilities, where the most vulnerable are, Polis said.

- Once the stay-at-home order is lifted, the governor said, certain social distancing measures will still need to be in place.

He suggested continuing to telecommute if possible and staggering work shifts.

"I think a good thing for every business to think about is how can we maximize social distancing ..." Polis said. "It's about how you can maximize productivity, support yourselves and get back to as close to normal business as you can."

- The governor addressed criticism of his stay-at-home order and those who were not abiding by it.

"You're not sticking it to the government, you're not sticking it to Jared Polis, you're sticking it to yourself," he said. "You're putting yourself and your loved ones in jeopardy and you're prolonging the economic pain and difficulties that your fellow Coloradans face."

