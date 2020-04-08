Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will give an update on coronavirus Wednesday afternoon from the governor's mansion.
The press conference, slated for 12:45 p.m., will be held at the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion. The Gazette will cover it live. It will also be streamed from Polis' Facebook page.
Polis announced Monday evening he was extending the statewide stay-at-home order to April 26.
According to the last updated data provided by the state, nearly 5,000 in Colorado have been diagnosed with the virus, though public health officials said last week that four to 10 times as many as announced may have the virus, due to a testing shortage. Of those, 924 had been hospitalized, and 140 had died.
- Testing and temperature checks will be done on a much larger scale ahead of April 26, when the stay-at-home order is slated to lift, Polis said.
- We're conducting about 10 times more coronavius tests per day than we were a month ago, Polis said.
- When asked about his thoughts on the Air Force Academy's decision to hold an in-person, socially distanced graduation ceremony, Polis said, "We all want these rights of passage, especially for our Air Force cadets who work so hard at the academy. It's important to have meaning in these right of passage."
- Twenty-five to 50% of coronavirus patients may be asymptomatic/afebrile, Polis said.
- There are "10,000, 20,000, 30,000 people" with coronavirus in the state, Polis said.
- "The covid virus will still be with us on April 26," Polis said, adding that guidance on what businesses will be allowed to operate once the stay-at-home order is lifted will be announced prior to April 26.
- Colorado has about 500 more ventilators in the state than it did when the crisis began due to purchasing and borrowing, Polis said. We can only hope that if Coloradans stay at home, that will be enough, he said.
- The next week of data will be absolutely critical to see the trajectory to the virus in the state, Polis said. We're seeing a slow-down in the rate of increase. Today, tomorrow and the next few days we'll see the impact on the numbers of people staying at home, he added.
- More than 250 National Guard members have been mobilized in response to the virus, supporting local emergency response operations, Polis said.
- If anybody is suffering from domestic abuse during this time, they should leave their home, even under the stay-at-home order, Polis said.
- There will be no Easter egg hunt at the governor's mansion this year for military children of deployed troops, Polis said, adding that his children will enjoy an egg hunt and egg dying at home.
- Drive-up religious services are allowed this weekend but need to be coordinated with county health. "It's not for every church," Poils said, adding that streaming technology might better serve congregants.
- Polis is discussing hosting the first Passover celebration, as the state's first Jewish governor, a year ago at the mansion he's speaking from today. There won't be such an event this year, and this year his family's celebration will include a digital family gathering, he said. "And we'll do our best, because that's what we're doing. Nobody wants to put grandma, grandpa at risk."