Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday credited the state's sweeping response to the coronavirus pandemic with limiting the spread of the deadly disease and reducing hospitalizations among those who contract it.
The governor extolled signs of progress at a news conference Wednesday, held nearly two months to the day after the first confirmed case of the disease was announced in Colorado.
Monday, when many businesses in the state reopened at 50% capacity under the Safer at Home phase, Polis said the state was "moving in the right direction" due to its lowering growth rate of COVID-19 cases (1.4%) and hospitalizations (0.1%).
The Committee to Unleash Prosperity, a nonprofit of economic experts, gave Polis an "A" rating for the state's response to the pandemic, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Here are live updates on what Polis discussed Wednesday:
- It is "extremely likely" the coronavirus was in Colorado long before the first diagnosed case in the state, Polis said.
- "At the beginning of this crisis, modeling was showing tens of thousands of deaths in Colorado," Polis said. But with social distancing measures, it seems the state has avoided that, he said.
It's not over, Polis warned. More than 920 Coloradans have died of the virus as of Wednesday, he said.
Polis likened the statewide rules to dieting, saying that "keeping the weight off" requires long-term commitment and sustainability.
- As of Tuesday, the growth rate of the virus statewide was about 2%, the governor said.
"The trend as a whole continues to be steady and encouraging."
- Wednesday is National Nurses Day, Polis said.
"It's my honor ... to highlight the critical role that nurses are playing across our state, across our country."
The governor handed the podium over to Laura Rosenthal, vice president of the Colorado Nurse Association, who said "COVID-19 is unlike anything that I've seen in my 20 years as an experienced nurse."
"I know it is easy to believe COVID will not affect you, but it already has," she said. "It has affected all of us in Colorado, and although you may hear Governor Polis talk about declining numbers, we need to remember its effect."
There is still a potential for rapid disease spread if people don't adhere to social distancing, Rosenthal said.
- Colorado has received about 2.5 million surgical masks, 116,065 face shields, 195,109 gowns, 1,640,100 gloves and 534,474 N95 face masks, Polis said.
Additional personal protection equipment will be dispensed to senior care facilities, Polis said, where some of the most vulnerable are.
Nearly 40% of the medical supplies have been sent to first responders, Polis said.
- The state has received $7.5 million from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the governor said. It will be used for the sate's telehealth program that connects patients with doctors remotely.
- "The numbers wouldn't be where they are today if there wasn't widespread buy-in from you," Polis said.
- "Don't be a slave to fear," the governor said in response to a social media question. "This is not the time for fear. It's not a time for anxiety. It's time for informed caution."
- As of Wednesday morning, the state has not yet received a request from El Paso County regarding a variance for in-person graduation ceremonies, the governor said.
"I think what's important is as a state we celebrate this rite of passage for our graduating seniors. ..." Polis said. "It might mean something that might be virtual or more limited in the next month or so."