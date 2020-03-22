Snapshots: El Paso County takes precaution in novel coronavirus outbreak

Lewis-Palmer High School teachers spent their free periods on March 13 learning about important digital platforms in the event the school moves to remote learning in light of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Colorado. District 38, like all school districts in the Pikes Peak Region, closed beginning March 16 due to the virus.

 Courtesy of Lewis-Palmer School District

Gov. Jared Polis announced Sunday an extension to the suspended operations in Colorado ski towns and is further limiting the number of people within gatherings, including at schools, as the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new release.

Ski areas now have to remain closed through April 6, however several ski resorts have already ended their 2019-2020 season. The original closure was ordered to last through March 22.

Polis also extended the ban on gatherings of more than 10 people until April 17, including classrooms throughout the state. The original suspension was to last until March 23. Gatherings include community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based events, sporting events with spectators, concerts, conventions, fundraisers, parades, fairs, festivals or any similar event that brings 10 or more people together.

Polis launched Help Colorado Now, an online resource for donating and volunteering information to help Coloradans impacted by the coronavirus.

“We are acting boldly and swiftly together to protect the health and safety of all Coloradans. The science and data tells us this will get worse before it gets better,” Polis said in the news release. “We are in this together and the state is taking the necessary actions to slow the spread of this disease.”

Coronavirus in Colorado | Full Coverage

Novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, arrived in Colorado earlier this month, with the first positive case being reported in Summit County on Thursday, March 5.  Since then, the number of people to test positive for the fast-spreading, respiratory illness has grown in El Paso County and around the state. 

Read the latest coverage here: 

Quick Links

-The latest coronavirus updates

-MAP: Coronavirus cases in Colorado

-By The Numbers: Coronavirus in Colorado

-Closings, cancellations and postponements

-Symptoms: Coronavirus vs. the flu

-Q&A: Coronavirus in Colorado - What we know, and what we don't

- The do's and don'ts on how to protect yourself during coronavirus pandemic

-How you can get tested for coronavirus in Colorado Springs

MORE COVERAGE : Stay with Gazette.com and Gazette.com/coronavirus for more of the latest.

Health

Drive-thru coronavirus testing site opens in Colorado Springs

  • +6
  • Erin Prater erin.prater@gazette.com
  • Comments

UCHealth has opened a drive-up testing site in Colorado Springs, it announced Friday. The site is located at South Parkside Drive and Kidskare Point, one block east of Memorial Park. The site will be open to those with a referral from a provider and will be open 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays beginning today.

UCCS student tested for coronavirus
Health

UCCS student tested for coronavirus

  • By Debbie Kelley debbie.kelley@gazette.com
  • Updated
  • Comments

A University of Colorado at Colorado Springs student has met the criteria to be screened for the coronavirus and is awaiting results of the te…

Wilkie, Tigers will face quiet arena as NCHC announces quarterfinal at North Dakota closed to public
Sports Coverage

Wilkie, Tigers will face quiet arena as NCHC announces quarterfinal at North Dakota closed to public

  • Kate Shefte kate.shefte@gazette.com
  • Comments

Chris Wilkie was looking forward to some heckling from the North Dakota crowd this weekend as he returns to face his former team in the postseason. After a National Collegiate Hockey Conference announcement Wednesday night that attendance will be restricted as the league takes precautions against the coronavirus (COVID-19), he may not hear much at all.

CC, Air Force hockey teams and their leagues watching, planning, adjusting for coronavirus
Sports Coverage

CC, Air Force hockey teams and their leagues watching, planning, adjusting for coronavirus

  • Kate Shefte kate.shefte@gazette.com
  • Comments

Unless “something drastic” happens during the next two days before Robert Morris visits Sacred Heart, the Atlantic Hockey quarterfinals will go on as scheduled and spectators will be allowed to attend. The National Collegiate Hockey Conference, which includes Colorado College, hasn’t announced any fan-related changes to the quarterfinals either.

Colorado Springs-area schools taking steps to protect students and staff, while continuing job of education
Premium

Colorado Springs-area schools taking steps to protect students and staff, while continuing job of education

  • By Debbie Kelley debbie.kelley@gazette.com
  • Updated
  • Comments

Pikes Peak region school districts are following recommendations from several sources for coronavirus, including public health departments and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Extra sanitizing, educating students and parents on how to prevent the spread of the infectious COVID-19 virus, and establishing new procedures for worst-case scenarios are among the steps being taken. 

Tags

In this Series

Coronavirus in Colorado | Full Coverage

Updated article

Coronavirus in Colorado: Live updates - Nearly 600 cases reported in Colorado

Updated article

El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy tests positive for coronavirus

111 updates

Load comments