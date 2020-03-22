Gov. Jared Polis announced Sunday an extension to the suspended operations in Colorado ski towns and is further limiting the number of people within gatherings, including at schools, as the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new release.

Ski areas now have to remain closed through April 6, however several ski resorts have already ended their 2019-2020 season. The original closure was ordered to last through March 22.

Polis also extended the ban on gatherings of more than 10 people until April 17, including classrooms throughout the state. The original suspension was to last until March 23. Gatherings include community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based events, sporting events with spectators, concerts, conventions, fundraisers, parades, fairs, festivals or any similar event that brings 10 or more people together.

Polis launched Help Colorado Now, an online resource for donating and volunteering information to help Coloradans impacted by the coronavirus.

“We are acting boldly and swiftly together to protect the health and safety of all Coloradans. The science and data tells us this will get worse before it gets better,” Polis said in the news release. “We are in this together and the state is taking the necessary actions to slow the spread of this disease.”