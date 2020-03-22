Gov. Jared Polis announced Sunday an extension to the suspended operations in Colorado ski towns and is further limiting the number of people within gatherings, including at schools, as the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new release.
Ski areas now have to remain closed through April 6, however several ski resorts have already ended their 2019-2020 season. The original closure was ordered to last through March 22.
Polis also extended the ban on gatherings of more than 10 people until April 17, including classrooms throughout the state. The original suspension was to last until March 23. Gatherings include community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based events, sporting events with spectators, concerts, conventions, fundraisers, parades, fairs, festivals or any similar event that brings 10 or more people together.
Polis launched Help Colorado Now, an online resource for donating and volunteering information to help Coloradans impacted by the coronavirus.
“We are acting boldly and swiftly together to protect the health and safety of all Coloradans. The science and data tells us this will get worse before it gets better,” Polis said in the news release. “We are in this together and the state is taking the necessary actions to slow the spread of this disease.”
Coronavirus in Colorado | Full Coverage
Novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, arrived in Colorado earlier this month, with the first positive case being reported in Summit County on Thursday, March 5. Since then, the number of people to test positive for the fast-spreading, respiratory illness has grown in El Paso County and around the state.
Read the latest coverage here:
Quick Links
-The latest coronavirus updates
-MAP: Coronavirus cases in Colorado
-By The Numbers: Coronavirus in Colorado
-Closings, cancellations and postponements
-Symptoms: Coronavirus vs. the flu
-Q&A: Coronavirus in Colorado - What we know, and what we don't
- The do's and don'ts on how to protect yourself during coronavirus pandemic
-How you can get tested for coronavirus in Colorado Springs
MORE COVERAGE : Stay with Gazette.com and Gazette.com/coronavirus for more of the latest.
This article is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado.
A deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff's office has tested positive for COVID-19, the Sheriff's Office said in a release Sunday afternoon.
Gov. Polis extends suspension of Colorado ski operations, further limits gatherings amid coronavirus spread
Gov. Jared Polis announced Sunday an extension to the suspended operations in Colorado ski towns and is further limiting the number of people …
Major Colorado Springs nonprofit fundraisers have been canceled or postponed through mid-May because of the new coronavirus.
The supermarket industry is one of, if not the most, essential areas of business around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. With an ever i…
Coronavirus and faith: Principles of prayer, love and neighborliness playing out in religious communities
Religious leaders are redefining worship and how people can live out their faith.
A drive collecting medical supplies to help combat the spread of the coronavirus will be held noon-4 p.m. Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.
The coronavirus pandemic has left us all in uncharted waters, with no horizon in sight. But with businesses and schools closed, national pasti…
The latest numbers for conronavirus in Colorado
With the death Saturday of a man in his 70s, El Paso County now accounts for half the six coronavirus fatalities in Colorado.
The Mining Exchange hotel became the fourth major Colorado Springs hotel to close this month as a result of declining travel in the wake of th…
VAIL — Vail Mayor Dave Chapin has revealed that he has contracted the COVID-19 virus and is in isolation to prevent further spread in his hard…
Information and viruses have a pretty interesting kinship.
As COVID-19 cases spread across Colorado, water utilities initiated emergency action plans, asking hundreds of employees to work from home to …
In the mountains beyond his Colorado Springs home, Drew Miller has established one stronghold of his LLC, Fortitude Ranch. The coronavirus crisis could be the launching point for his nationwide expansion.
It took Lewis three days to have a sample taken for a test and he was told it might take four to eight days more to get the results.
'We can do it,' Penrose-St. Francis medical chief says of halting spread of virus before hospitals are overrun
Colorado Springs still has time to keep hospitals from being overrun with sick coronavirus patients unable to get the lifesaving care they nee…
By the end of Friday, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment will likely have received 25,000 applications for unemployment insurance since Monday, the department announced.
Coronavirus continues to spread in state; Coloradans quarantined after disembarking cruise ship return home
The number of coronavirus cases in Colorado rose by 86 Friday, bringing the total in the state to 363, as the state issued new directives to t…
Joey Bunch: "You can call necessity the mother of invention, or you can call it mission creep, but sick time and paid family leave are fast becoming an expected part of the workplace, like the 40-hour week and holidays off."
While the coronavirus death toll lingered at four in Colorado, the El Paso County Coroner's Office said it would alter procedures in an effort…
While many Pikes Peak region churches have resorted to livestreaming services to obey new social distancing regulations and protect congregant…
Here's what shows, concerns and events have been canceled because of coronavirus concerns
In what has been a moment of collective grief brought on by COVID-19, Palmer Lake's historic star overlooking the town and seen from a distance in northern Colorado Springs is shining bright once again.
The town of Gunnison took radical steps to stop the spread of The Great Influenza in Colorado. The arrival of students/troops at Colorado College ignited the spread in the state.
The Colorado Division of Youth Services should “immediately and safely” decrease the number of incarcerated children to help prevent the sprea…
While Colorado Springs grapples with widespread coronavirus impacts, the city's Police Department will be canceling events and supplying some …
After Thornton residents sent him screenshots of someone claiming online that the city’s water supply was unsafe due to the COVID-19 coronavir…
Coronavirus is the most stressful topic for Americans, followed closely by money problems and then the 2020 election, according to a new survey.
Gov. Jared Polis ordered all Colorado movie theaters, coffeehouses, breweries, gyms and dine-in restaurants and bars closed for 30 days starti…
Colorado saw its second coronavirus fatality and 23 new cases Tuesday as El Paso County health officials determined testing suspected patients with mild symptoms was "not necessary" for "taking care of our community."
The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs has canceled in-person graduation scheduled for May 15, the campus announced Tuesday, shortly a…
Colorado Springs epidemiologist says those with mild coronavirus symptoms may skip testing, self-isolate
Sick individuals who think they might have coronavirus, but whose symptoms aren't severe, can forgo testing and self-isolate, an epidemiologis…
Nearly 7,000 Colorado workers applied for unemployment benefits Tuesday after the coronavirus sparked the temporary closures of many businesses and the governor ordered restaurants and bars to close their dining areas.
Within hours of Polis' order, Big Train owner began to slash expenses at the restaurant.
Vail Resorts on Tuesday morning said it would end the 2019-20 ski season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Washing hands frequently and staying home are precautions to the coronavirus, but are not as attainable for people who are homeless.
Ent Credit Union notified members Tuesday it is closing the lobbies of its branches and restricting transactions to be conducted only through …
El Paso County is closing some offices to residents, limiting services and providing sick leave to employees who normally would not qualify, t…
Colorado Springs-area hospitals enforce stricter visitor policies, new safety measures, as coronavirus outbreak continues
Shutdowns and social distancing aren’t an option for the health and emergency workers who step up when the rest of us are told to stand back.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced a 30-day halt to dine-in service at restaurants and bars and the temporary closure of gyms, theaters and casinos to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Dollar General announced stores will encourage a 'Senior Hour' beginning Tuesday to cater to senior citizens.
For Colorado Springs firefighters, social distancing in the era of coronavirus goes a lot further than not double-dipping the chips in salsa at the firehouse.
Jared Polis on Monday announced a 30-day suspension of dine-in restaurants and bars. Delivery, take-out and drive thru services will still be …
Red Rocks will not hold concerts through May 11.
The city of Colorado Springs and El Paso County declared states of emergency in response to the coronavrius in a move that could deliver feder…
The worldwide coronavirus outbreak is “probably the tipping point for a recession that is likely impossible to avoid,” a state economist said Monday.
Customers of Colorado Springs Utilities will not have their water, sewer, electricity or natural gas service shut off over an inability to pay…
Colorado College senior Caroline Li is reaching out to Colorado Springs residents in need, offering to run errands or deliver supplies during the coronavirus outbreak.
Company-sized morning physical fitness formations are among the likely coronavirus casualties as Pikes Peak region military bases increase pre…
Traffic was a little thin at some of the schools designated as food distribution sites Monday, the first day of a region-wide free meals progr…
Inmates at the El Paso County jail will no longer be able to visit with their family, starting Monday, amid new precautions set in place to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Here are some common questions, and the answers you should know about the new coronavirus impacting Colorado.
This article is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado - an…
While Gov. Jared Polis has declared a state of emergency over the COVID-19 coronavirus and nearly half of the 33 positive cases have been discovered in the Denver metro area, rural areas of Colorado are experiencing a different response: calm.
Coronavirus in Colorado: 30 new cases, including fourth in El Paso County; advisory issued for Western Slope
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Sunday afternoon reported 30 new cases of coronavirus in the state, including a fo…
The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak's effect on sports around the world (all times local):
A downtown hotel whose room cancellations numbered just a couple of dozen a few days ago now has been devastated by Friday's postponement of t…
Governor Jared Polis issued an executive order Saturday temporarily closing all Colorado ski resorts because of the spreading coronavirus.
UCHealth has opened a drive-up testing site in Colorado Springs, it announced Friday. The site is located at South Parkside Drive and Kidskare Point, one block east of Memorial Park. The site will be open to those with a referral from a provider and will be open 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays beginning today.
Coronavirus concerns are likely to cause limited delays in the El Paso and Teller county courts, but for now, it will mostly be business as us…
Colorado issues order limiting visits to nursing homes, assisted-living facilities to protect elderly
Nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the state and in Colorado Springs will be prohibiting friends and family members from visi…
Gov. Jared Polis, in his fourth press conference of the week over the novel coronavirus outbreak, announced the number of cases is up to 72, with eight people hospitalized and three in critical condition. "It's only a matter of time before we have our first fatality," Polis said.
The leaders of the Colorado General Assembly released a "plan of action" that will guide them in the coming days as they deal with the growing outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
This article is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado. Cli…
In a major blow to the area's economy, the Space Symposium — the world's largest space show — has been postponed as a result of the spread of …
El Paso County has recorded the first death in Colorado from the coronavirus as the disease continued to spread throughout the state, the Colo…
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers spoke with The Gazette Friday afternoon in a wide-ranging interview Friday on how the city is weathering c…
Schools in the Pikes Peak area will close starting March 16 because of coronavirus concerns, according to a joint letter released by school of…
Citing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, the Colorado High School Activities Association has pulled the plug on the 2020 state basketbal…
Coronavirus live updates: School closures starting Monday, state basketball tournament and other events canceled
This article is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado. Cli…
Fears over the coronavirus have led to Pikes Peak region schools closing, the cancellation of a downtown holiday parade and public health offi…
The spring sports season came to an abrupt end for Air Force teams on Thursday.
Students from the Sheet Metal Workers' Local Union #9 dismantle their St. Patrick's Day Float after news that the annual parade has been postp…
The Space Symposium has suffered a blow with travel restrictions ordered by the White House in response to coronavirus.
CHSAA has suspended all springs sports and activities until early April.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is NOT currently recommending that schools or child care facilities proactively close…
As coronavirus spreads Mountain Metro Transit steps up cleaning, El Paso County plans for possible building closures
Pikes Peak region governments are working to prevent the spread of coronavirus — ramping up cleaning of public spaces and planning for the pos…
A University of Colorado at Colorado Springs student has met the criteria to be screened for the coronavirus and is awaiting results of the te…
A Big Dance without fans? Colorado Springs stars brace for NCAA Tournaments in empty arenas | Paul Klee
Colorado Springs stars Ashten Prechtel (Stanford) and Kylee Shook (Louisville) prepare for the unimaginable — NCAA Tournaments played in empty arenas, Paul Klee writes.
Air Force has joined the growing list of institutions shutting down athletic events to spectators as a result of the coronavirus.
Wilkie, Tigers will face quiet arena as NCHC announces quarterfinal at North Dakota closed to public
Chris Wilkie was looking forward to some heckling from the North Dakota crowd this weekend as he returns to face his former team in the postseason. After a National Collegiate Hockey Conference announcement Wednesday night that attendance will be restricted as the league takes precautions against the coronavirus (COVID-19), he may not hear much at all.
The 2020 NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments will be played without fans, according to a statement from NCAA president Mark Emmert.
Gov. Jared Polis said Wednesday that another 16 cases were discovered on Wednesday, doubling the number known in Colorado in one day, and that community spread is now in Colorado's high country.
Colorado College seniors partied Wednesday like it was graduation, not spring break.
More than 1,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the United States, the majority in Washington. However, as of Wednesday, March 11, …
Sixteen more presumptive cases of coronavirus were reported in Colorado Wednesday as Gov. Jared Polis warned residents that the spread of the …
The University of Colorado-Colorado Springs announced Wednesday that many classes would temporarily shift to remote delivery after spring break.
CHSAA commissioner issues letter to high school sports communities prior to state basketball tournaments
Dear Colorado high school basketball participants, coaches, fans, communities, and CHSAA supporters:
Coronavirus made its debut in Colorado on Thursday, March 15, and has since spread to several counties - including El Paso County.
Unless “something drastic” happens during the next two days before Robert Morris visits Sacred Heart, the Atlantic Hockey quarterfinals will go on as scheduled and spectators will be allowed to attend. The National Collegiate Hockey Conference, which includes Colorado College, hasn’t announced any fan-related changes to the quarterfinals either.
The Colorado Education Association announced late Tuesday that it would not hold a major teacher really scheduled for March 19.
Colorado College is extending spring break, which starts Wednesday, and implementing distance learning after classes resume, officials announc…
Amid coronavirus, panic shoppers leave Colorado Springs store shelves empty; high prices for basic supplies online
Even before the first case of the new coronavirus was reported in El Paso County, many stores in Colorado Springs were dealing with empty shelves.
Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday declared a 30-day state of emergency in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus by speeding testing, granting sick…
On Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis declared a 30-day state of emergency in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus in Colorado.
Colorado Springs-area schools taking steps to protect students and staff, while continuing job of education
Pikes Peak region school districts are following recommendations from several sources for coronavirus, including public health departments and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Extra sanitizing, educating students and parents on how to prevent the spread of the infectious COVID-19 virus, and establishing new procedures for worst-case scenarios are among the steps being taken.
Coronavirus affecting Colorado Springs-area churches; Charis conference to livestream with ex-NFL coach Tony Dungy
Concerns over coronavirus led Charis Bible College to change the format of its annual men’s conference, which runs Thursday through Saturday.
The National Cybersecurity Center has canceled its Cybersecurity Symposium, scheduled for June 15-16 at the Gaylord Rockies resort near Denver…
An El Paso County man in his 40s — so far the county's first and only presumptive positive coronavirus case — remained isolated at his home in…
Denver’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which was scheduled for this Saturday and has been held every year since 1962, has been canceled due to concerns over COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.
DENVER — A commercial flight from Colorado ski country to Newark, New Jersey made an unscheduled stop in Denver after several passengers becam…
A Gazette editorial board story touched on a hot button issue.
Gas has dropped below $2 a gallon in the Colorado Springs area for the first time in more than a year as concerns over the effects of the coro…
All over Colorado this weekend, consumers struggle to find basic cleaning supplies and toilet paper.
There for a brief moment, perhaps, the Republicans and Democrats agreed on something this week: the fight against coronavirus, and its suspected arrival in Colorado, is serious.
Concerns over coronavirus are driving product-shortages across Colorado, as shoppers stock up on hand-sanitizer, toilet paper and medication.
Memorial Hospital Central walks us through a mock coronavirus drill to demonstrate what would happen if they begin getting coronavirus patient…
New coronavirus numbers released Sunday by Colorado health officials showed no slowdown in the spread of the disease, with 116 new cases pushi…