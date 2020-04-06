Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday evening he was extending the statewide stay-at-home order to April 25.
Polis issued the order March 25, requiring residents to only leave home for essential duties. It was initially set to expire on April 11. Polis’ two-week extension came hours after Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s announced the city's stay-at-home order would be extended to April 30. Nationwide stay-at-home guidelines issued by President Donald Trump also last through April 30.
In a televised statewide address Monday, Polis said he recognized Colorado residents might be struggling with the order in "a state of people who love the outdoors [and are] suddenly quarantined inside," but he cited encouragement in understanding the conditions aren't permanent.
"If there is any way to safely end it sooner, then we will," Polis said.
He cited changes in the coronavirus spread from people cooperating with social distancing and the stay-at-home measures. Reported cases were doubling every one-and-a-half days in the state, but current data show doubling now taking six days. He encouraged residents to continue following the restrictions.
"I want to thank each and every one of you who has been taking this seriously," Polis said. "You are truly helping to turn the tide against this virus...This is not the time to abandon what's been working."
As of Monday, a month since the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Colorado, the state had 5,172 positive cases and 150 deaths related to the coronavirus. El Paso County reported 441 cases and 28 deaths.