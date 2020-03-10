Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency Tuesday as he announced that coronavirus cases in the state had risen to 15, including new cases in Eagle, Arapahoe and Gunnison counties, and an additional indeterminate case being treated as positive.
"The actions we take in the next few days and weeks will determine the trajectory of coronavirus in Colorado," Poils, flanked by state health officials, said at a Tuesday morning press conference in Denver.
The governor said he is issuing the state of emergency "to contain the spread of the coronavirus to protect our most vulnerable populations and to maximize our chances of avoiding" widespread disruption to the state's economy and daily lives of Coloradans.
Colorado is working to expand testing capacity throughout the state and is opening a drive-up testing facility Wednesday at 8100 E. Lowry Blvd. in Denver for anyone who has a note from their doctor indicating a need for testing, Polis said.
- Coronavirus in Colorado: Full Coverage
- Coronavirus worries leave Colorado Springs store shelves empty, high prices for basic supplies sold online
- St. Patrick's Day Parade still a go in Colorado Springs amid coronavirus concerns
The state will be issuing guidance to schools and nursing homes to prevent or limit the spread of the virus. Announcements of additional steps related to the state of emergency are expected in the days and weeks ahead, Polis added.
The state is open for business, recreation and tourism, Polis emphasized. "We hope that these actions provide reassurance that we are aware of the risk and taking every reasonable step we can."
Meanwhile, an El Paso County man in his 40s — so far the county's first and only presumptive positive case — remained isolated at his home in stable condition Tuesday, said a spokeswoman for El Paso County Public Health.
The man traveled to California recently, and county health officials have identified and communicated those he was in contact with, said spokeswoman Michelle Hewitt. She could not offer more details.
The man will be ordered to stay at his home until he tests "negative" for the virus two times, Hewitt said. Each test must be taken within 24 hours apart.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Gazette reporter Olivia Prentzel contributed to this report.