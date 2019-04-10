On Wednesday morning Gov. Jared Polis created a commission meant to lift up employee-owned businesses in Colorado, while touching on a campaign promise to do just that.
The Commission on Employee Ownership was created after Polis signed an executive order in the produce section of the Save-A-Lot grocery store on North Academy Boulevard, where he launched his gubernatorial campaign nearly two years ago.
Despite the strong statewide economy, Polis said wages in Colorado haven't kept up.
"A big part of that solution is participatory capitalism, allowing people to own part of the upside that they create through the value of their labor," Polis said. "The companies I started had stock options for every employee. Another way to do that is ESOPs (employee stock ownership plan), like Save-A-Lot, which is entirely owned the bagger and the butcher and the people that work here."
Co-ops and credit unions are additional models that fit the initiative, Polis said.
To that end, the newly-created commission will be tasked with building a technical support network for businesses seeking to convert to an employee ownership model, educating businesses and communities about the benefits of such a model and removing barriers impeding the creation of more employee-owned businesses.
Polis will appoint between 10 and 18 members to the commission who will serve for two- or four-year terms and will make recommendations directly to the governor's office, the order says.
This story will be updated.