Colorado Gov. Jared Polis pledged Wednesday to nearly triple the number of coronavirus tests being administered each day across the state by the end of May, a goal that will require the state to "aggressively" track down adequate supplies from private and federal sources.

When the novel coronavirus first touched base in Colorado, the state lab was only able to perform 140 tests each day, the governor said at a news conference. As of Wednesday, the state has the ability to do 3,000 tests per day, but health officials want to increase that load to 5,000 by early May and 8,500 by the end of the month, Polis said.

The state lab has the ability to perform 10,000 tests a day, Polis said, but can't because of supply shortages.

Lab test turnaround has quickened to 24 hours, the governor said. Last month, some tests would take up to a week to get the results back.

“Testing is an important puzzle piece to Colorado’s response to this pandemic and the state continues ramping up our testing capability, infrastructure, and epidemiological work and will continue to aggressively seek resources through the private sector and federal government," the governor said.

The daily case growth rate of COVID-19 is "continuing to decline" Polis said, down to 2.8% as of Tuesday. Still, the cumulative tallies are on the rise, as 14,758 Coloradans have tested positive for the disease as of Wednesday and 766 others have died, data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment show.

"The virus is out there," Polis said, "but we've avoided an immediate crisis in our hospitals by taking the bold steps that we've taken."

As of Wednesday, Colorado hospitals reported to the state health department that 82 coronavirus patients had been discharged or transferred to lower-level care since Tuesday afternoon.

State epidemiologists say they identify and formally isolate about one-third of symptomatic patients within two days, the governor said. He added recent modeling done by the Colorado School of Public Health calls for that number to increase 5% each week for successful containment.

The governor also announced that Colorado has 15,000 swab tests secured, 20,000 extraction reagents for tests and 100,000 detection reagents for tests, the governor said. By the end of May, the state expects to have 195,000 of each of those supplies with the help of the federal government, he said.

The need for nasal swab testing is "critical," Polis said, as it's the only coronavirus test that reveals if someone is currently infected. Colorado still faces other equipment shortages associated with testing including gloves, masks, medical gowns, extraction and detection reagents, Polis said.

"Testing is complicated and supplies are limited," Polis said. "That's why this has been such a challenge for Colorado and for America to get where we know we need to be on testing."

Ramping up testing efforts is just one aspect of a four-part strategy the state is using to combat the disease, the governor said. In addition to the safer-at-home guidelines and wearing face masks, the governor said the sate is building a robust program to prevent hot spots at senior and long term care facilities.

Senior residents and people with compromised immune systems have been identified by public health officials as some of the most vulnerable to COVID-19. As of Wednesday, the state health department is investigating 157 outbreaks — when more than two people in one facility are infected — across Colorado, according to the state's data.

Recent testing at four senior facilities across found 99 positive cases out of the 1,171 tested, Polis said. Of those, 33 were asymptomatic, he said.

The state is partnering with Colorado State University to test 45,000 nursing home workers in the coming moths, a statement from the health department said.