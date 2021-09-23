Colorado officials including Gov. Jared Polis are reacting to news of a gunman opening fire on a Kroger grocery store in Tennessee, killing one and wounding 12 others before taking his own life.
Thursday's shooting comes six months after the shooting at a Boulder King Soopers. Ten were killed in that shooting, including a Boulder police officer. The suspected Boulder grocery store shooter now awaits trial and is facing 115 charges.
Polis tweeted Thursday evening, saying, "It breaks my heart to hear about another grocery store shooting this time in Tennessee — just six months after the horrific shooting at the Boulder King Soopers. I’m thinking of the family and friends and everyone impacted by this shooting. This must stop."
The Boulder Police Department also made a statement on Twitter, saying, "Boulder Police Chief Herold plans to reach out to the Collierville Police Department when the critical incident management concludes. The Boulder Police Department offers its support and condolences to the victims of today's tragedy."
