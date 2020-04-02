In an effort to help protect medical professionals on the front lines in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis recently sent a letter to Vice President Mike Pence requesting ventilators, masks, gowns and other medical equipment, the governor's office said in a news release Thursday.
"We are facing a crisis-level shortage of these essential supplies to protect our health care workers and first responders," Polis wrote in a letter sent Saturday. "Colorado’s COVID-19 death rate is rising faster than any other state right now; the pandemic is spreading so fast that lags in testing are masking the true conditions experienced by Coloradans across the state."
At this point of the COVID-19 crisis, masks and gloves equals lives. Ventilators equals lives. We will continue to work with new suppliers in the private sector until Colorado’s needs are met. #COVID19Colorado— Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) April 1, 2020
➡️ Today's Presentation: https://t.co/TzwcgaKhMQ pic.twitter.com/DFFyWq2yJP
Polis' list of requests were:
- 10,000 ventilators, and associated equipment and pharmaceuticals;
- 2 million N95 masks;
- 4.46 million surgical masks;
- 720,000 gowns;
- 880,000 face shields;
- and 4.3 million gloves.
“I am asking that you increase the ventilators and (personal protective equipment) that is being sent to Colorado for this critical moment, to help us safely cross the bridge ahead of us until we can start to reap the benefits of our other unprecedented procurement and manufacturing efforts,” Polis’ letter concluded.