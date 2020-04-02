First N95 medical mask imports finally reaching US

Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment due to COVID-19 concerns pause for rest before loading bodies onto a refrigerated container truck functioning as a makeshift morgue, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn borough of New York. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

 John Minchillo

In an effort to help protect medical professionals on the front lines in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis recently sent a letter to Vice President Mike Pence requesting ventilators, masks, gowns and other medical equipment, the governor's office said in a news release Thursday.

"We are facing a crisis-level shortage of these essential supplies to protect our health care workers and first responders," Polis wrote in a letter sent Saturday. "Colorado’s COVID-19 death rate is rising faster than any other state right now; the pandemic is spreading so fast that lags in testing are masking the true conditions experienced by Coloradans across the state."

Polis' list of requests were:

  • 10,000 ventilators, and associated equipment and pharmaceuticals;
  • 2 million N95 masks;
  • 4.46 million surgical masks;
  • 720,000 gowns;
  • 880,000 face shields;
  • and 4.3 million gloves.

“I am asking that you increase the ventilators and (personal protective equipment) that is being sent to Colorado for this critical moment, to help us safely cross the bridge ahead of us until we can start to reap the benefits of our other unprecedented procurement and manufacturing efforts,” Polis’ letter concluded.

Tags

Reporter

Chhun Sun is a sports reporter with an emphasis in preps. He joined The Gazette in April 2015 and covered public safety for three years before joining @gazettepreps staff. The Thailand-born Cambodian-American has been in journalism for nearly two decades.

Load comments