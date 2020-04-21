Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced the appointment of a new judge for the Fourth Judicial District in El Paso County Tuesday.

Samorreyan Burney will replace 4th Judicial District Judge Larry Martin June 1 after his retirement, a statement from the governor's office stated.

Burney has been a senior deputy district attorney with the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office since 2017, the statement reported. She was a deputy district attorney for the judicial district from 2003 to 2017 and a law clerk with Vaughan and DeMuro in 2003.

Burney earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Denver in 1998 and her Juris Doctor degree from California Western School of Law in 2001.

RELATED: