Colorado Gov. Jared Polis discussed updates on the state's response to the coronavirus Friday afternoon.

As of Thursday afternoon, 1,091 Coloradans had died of COVID-19 and 20,838 more had tested positive for the disease, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Nearly 116,000 people across the state have been tested, and 208 outbreaks have been reported at long-term care facilities, the data show.

No new coronavirus deaths were reported in El Paso County Thursday, where 81 people have died of the virus, the state's data show.

Here's what the governor said Friday:

- Polis addressed the moment of silence scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday to remember the hundreds of Coloradans who have lost their lives to the coronavirus.

"It's important to remember that every number has a name," Polis said. "It's easy to say 'over a thousand people.' Each one of those is a person with friends and family and loved ones."

- A reporter asked the governor if the state has been falsifying coronavirus death certificates, citing an accusation made by Colorado State Representative Mark Baisley against the state health department's executive director.

"Nobody behind a desk should ever second-guess a coroner or an attending physician that lists the cause of death on a certificate," Polis said, adding Baisley's call for the director to face criminal charges are "inappropriate."

The governor said that federal guidelines mandate the state reports how many residents died with the disease, not because of it. The state health department is scheduled to address the death data at a 4 p.m. briefing Friday.

- It's likely that once there is a vaccine for the coronavirus, it will first be distributed to those who are considered high-risk, Polis said.

- Polis responded to a question about his claims the Federal Emergency Management Agency diverted personal protection equipment while the state was in the middle of purchasing efforts.

"I would welcome any investigation (from the United States Department of Justice) into any potential malfeasance," Polis said.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated as more information becomes available.

