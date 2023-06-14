Gov. Jared Polis will be in town Thursday, where he will give a localized version of his annual State of the State address.

Registration is now closed for the speech Polis is scheduled to give at Weidner Field at 3 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC is hosting the event that will be a post-legislative recap of the General Assembly’s recently finished 2023 legislative session and what is to come in 2024.

Each January, Polis also delivers a State of the State address as governor before the General Assembly gathers in Denver. He typically speaks in Colorado Springs a few weeks after the address at the state Capitol, but this year Polis pushed it back so he could discuss the 2023 legislative session, a Chamber & EDC spokeswoman previously said.