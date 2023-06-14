Gov. Jared Polis delivers his State of the State address to lawmakers assembled at the state Capitol in January 2023

Gov. Jared Polis delivers his State of the State address to lawmakers assembled at the state Capitol in January 2023. On Thursday afternoon, June 15, Polis will deliver a localized version of his State of the State in Colorado Springs.

Gov. Jared Polis will be in town Thursday, where he will give a localized version of his annual State of the State address.

Registration is now closed for the speech Polis is scheduled to give at Weidner Field at 3 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC is hosting the event that will be a post-legislative recap of the General Assembly’s recently finished 2023 legislative session and what is to come in 2024.

Each January, Polis also delivers a State of the State address as governor before the General Assembly gathers in Denver. He typically speaks in Colorado Springs a few weeks after the address at the state Capitol, but this year Polis pushed it back so he could discuss the 2023 legislative session, a Chamber & EDC spokeswoman previously said.

