Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will host a briefing Thursday afternoon regarding the state's coronavirus response, a statement from the governor's office said.
The news conference is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. and can be viewed live via the governor's Facebook page, the statement said.
Polis said at a briefing last week that Colorado's new number of coronavirus cases and deaths were moving in a downward trend, encouraging statewide limited reopenings.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 27,060 Coloradans have tested positive for the disease and 1,228 have died directly because of COVID-19, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Here are live updates on what the governor discussed Thursday:
- Polis began the news conference addressing George Floyd, a black man killed last week by a Minneapolis police officer. His death has sparked nearly a week of protests being held across the country, including in Colorado Springs.
"George Floyd's life mattered," the governor said. "He was a human being, American entitled to the rights of life, liberty and pursuit of happiness ... I see a reawakening of our national conscience, one that was long overdue."
He encouraged those demonstrating in large crowds across the state to still adhere to social distancing measures, including wearing face masks.
- The spread of the virus in Colorado is still on a "downward trend," Polis said, but "there is still danger ahead."
"A mask wearing culture is our ticket to to opening more quickly and sooner, and staying safe and saving lives," Polis said.
- As of Thursday, there have been 1,254 deaths in Colorado directly because of COVID-19, Polis said.
- Studies show men are particularly reluctant to wear face masks, Polis said, for fear or "incorrectly thinking that somehow it might make them look weak or not cool."
"You know what's being weak?" Polis said. "Being too insecure to wear a mask and then spreading the coronavirus to your family."
- Private businesses should have a right to deny customers who are not wearing face masks, Polis said. He signed an executive order today backing owners' decisions to refuse service to anyone not adhering to public health safety measures.
"With this executive order, it's fine for businesses across our state to say 'No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service,'" Polis said.
- "In addition to a public health crisis and economic crisis, we'are also dealing with a mental health crisis," Polis said.
The governor added a COVID-19 behavioral health task force will be working on a report analyzing the behavioral health issues that stemmed from the pandemic. The report is expected mid-August, he said. It will outline short and long-term impacts on the behavioral health system and the system's response to the crisis, Polis said.
- The state plans to soon encourage senior living centers to allow visitors who test negative for COVID-19, Polis said. Visitations at senior living centers were sharply curtailed when the pandemic began, since people over the age of 60 were identified as a high-risk population.
