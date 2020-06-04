Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced at a coronavirus briefing Thursday a new executive order allowing business owners to refuse service to people who don't wear face masks, and addressed concerns over a lack of social distancing at George Floyd protests the past week.
The governor began the news conference addressing the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by a white Minneapolis police officer last week, and the thousands of protesters who have marched in cities across Colorado in his honor.
"George Floyd's life mattered," Polis said. "He was a human being, an American entitled to the rights of life, liberty and pursuit of happiness ... In these protests I see optimism, I see hope, I see a reawakening of our national conscience, one that was long overdue ... I see police officers who were also rightly outraged by the horror we saw in Minneapolis."
The governor shared concerns about coronavirus safety while demonstrating. Many protesters in Colorado have worn face masks, but few have adhered to the recommendation set by public health officials of maintaining six feet of distance.
"I shared my concern earlier this week, and continue to, about the impact of large groups of people gathering together," Polis said. "We will see that in the next week or two, and I would encourage all those who are exercising their first amendment rights to stay six feet apart from others where they can and certainly to wear masks."
Face masks, Polis said, will be "our ticket to opening more quickly and sooner, and ... to saving lives."
As of Thursday, 1,254 Coloradans have died directly of COVID-19, the governor said. More than 27,300 have tested positive for the disease, he said.
The governor echoed similar statements he made at a briefing last week, when he said the spread of the virus in Colorado is on a "downward trend" but "there is still danger ahead."
"Modeling that was presented earlier this week that shows if we want to avoid a catastrophic breach of our health care system, we want to reopen our economy completely, masks are absolutely essential," Polis said. "It's important if you're attending demonstrations; it's important if you're going to the store."
He added that studies have shown men, more so than women, are resistant to wearing face masks "because they somehow incorrectly think that somehow it might make them look weak or not cool."
"You know what's weak?" he said. "Being too insecure to wear a mask and then spreading coronavirus to your family when you get back home. You know what also is not cool? Laying in a bed for two weeks hooked up to equipment to save your life ... Let's stop prolonging this crisis just because you don't think something's cool."
Polis also announced the unveiling of a new executive order issued Thursday that gives every establishment in Colorado the right to refuse service to anyone not wearing a face mask.
"Our businesses, the people who work there, the other patrons, they should have a right to be protected from those who refuse to take the common-sense step of wearing a mask," Polis said. "With this executive order, it's fine for businesses across our state to say 'No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service,' if they choose."
The governor announced that the state is working on a project that will encourage nursing homes and senior care facilities to allow visitation from relatives who test negative for COVID-19. Visitations at senior living centers have been restricted due to older populations being identified as higher risk. As of Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 292 outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
"We need to be as compassionate as possible, while being as safe as possible," Polis said.